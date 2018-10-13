Cleary Cup soccer game brings rivals together Saturday night

Dallas Post file photo First Lt Michael Cleary, of Dallas, was killed in Iraq. Cleary’s memory is kept alive annually during the Cleary Cup soccer game between Dallas and Lake-Lehman. -

The move from weekday afternoon to weekend night is just part of the renewed emphasis at Lake-Lehman for the 12th annual Cleary Cup boys soccer game with Dallas.

The teams meet Saturday with the varsity scheduled for 6 p.m., following a 4:30 junior varsity contest.

Terry Timonte asked for and received permission to help promote the game after thinking the 2016 meeting at Lake-Lehman did not have the emphasis earlier meetings between the rivals had in the annual memorial game. Her son, Justin, scored the only goal for Lake-Lehman in the closing seconds of last year’s 5-1 loss at Dallas and her older son, Donald, also played in the Cleary Cup.

The game annually honors the memory of Army 1st Lieutenant Michael J. Cleary, a former Dallas soccer captain, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005 at age 24, just days before his scheduled discharge and months before he was to be married.

“When they used to do it, they used to bring in the guard to do the flag ceremony and everything else and it was a beautiful experience,” Terry Timonte said. “Then, they kind of got away from that and it was just a game.

“ … I approached both athletic directors and talked to them about bringing back the guard, then I contacted the army.”

The flag ceremony has been reinstated for the game, which is attended each year by Cleary’s family. Lake-Lehman graduate Courtney Richards will return home from college to perform the national anthem.

“We need to be respectful and really honor the tradition,” said Timonte, who had a banner created to be passed down to the game’s winner each year.

Dallas has won 10 of the 11 meetings since the Cleary Cup was instituted. The only Lake-Lehman win came in 2015.

Both current coaches had connections to Cleary.

Mountaineers coach Chris Scharff took over the Dallas program in time for Cleary’s senior season. Black Knights coach Mike Kostrabala was a teammate of Cleary’s in travel soccer.

“It’s a community thing as well as a competition,” Timonte said. “It’s a time to honor a soldier, his family, a friend, a classmate, a teammate and a fallen son.”

The two playoff-bound teams meet in what is now a non-league game because they compete in different divisions of the Wyoming Valley Conference and different classifications of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and District 2.

Dallas, a WVC Division 1 team and a Class 3A contender, is 10-2-1. Lake-Lehman, which plays in Division 2 and Class 2A, is 8-3-2.

Cleary was also the tennis captain at Dallas and played both sports at Hamilton College.

