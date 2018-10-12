Emily Farrell scored midway through each half Thursday to lead Dallas to a 3-1 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey victory over Abington Heights in a game played at Keystone College.

Farrell scored with 15:37 left for the only goal of the first half on an assist from Shannon Barrett.

Hannah Yanovich scored, then assisted Farrell 1:11 later for a 3-0 lead.

Dallas led 16-4 in shots and 11-3 in penalty corners.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3

Hazleton Area 0

Tunkhannock improved to 12-2 in the WVC with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 home victory.

