Dallas girls fall in volleyball; Lake-Lehman holds soccer lead

Delaware Valley knocked Dallas from the list of unbeatens two nights before its showdown with unbeaten defending champion Holy Redeemer Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball.

The Warriors rallied from two games behind to win, 15-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8.

Gianna Musto had 11 kills, 12 digs and 11 service points for Dallas in the loss. Emma Berger contributed 27 assists, 11 digs and nine points. Lyndsey Hornlein added 18 points.

In other Wednesday action:

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2

Holy Redeemer 0

Sarah Salus and Chloe Weaver scored first-half goals as Lake-Lehman went on the road to strengthen its lead in WVC Division 2.

Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer were two of the three teams with just one loss in the division at the start of play Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 3

Pittston Area 0

Eddie Melan assisted the first goal and scored the last two for Tunkhannock, which accounted for all the scoring in the WVC Division 1 game in the first 26 minutes.

Alex Paduck had a goal and an assist.

Ethan Munley made seven saves for the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 5

Tunkhannock 0

Lackawanna Trail posted the shutout in a WVC Division 2 game.

