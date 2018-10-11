Crestwood continues boys soccer success vs. Dallas

DALLAS TWP. — The Crestwood and Dallas boys soccer teams met four times last year.

Twice in the regular season, in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title game and then again in the District 2 Class 3A Championship. Crestwood won three of the four, including each of the postseason matchups.

With the way things are going, these two teams could meet again at least one more time.

That’s why Tuesday’s road tilt — even though the Comets already beat Dallas back in September — was the game Crestwood head coach David McFarland was “most afraid of” on the team’s schedule.

But the Comets didn’t play like a scared team Tuesday night. Especially senior Hubert Herrera, who scored two goals en route to a 3-0 victory over the Mountaineers (9-2-1) as Crestwood (11-0) remained perfect on the season.

“Great, awesome win,” McFarland said. “This was the game that was on our schedule that we were most afraid of. It turned out to be a great game and good result for us. Dallas played really well against us. They moved the ball well and caused us a lot of trouble.”

Herrera could feel the tide shifting early in the second half. The Mountaineers were starting to possess the ball more and gain momentum.

The Crestwood senior had to do something about it. Sporting a 1-0 lead, Herrera couldn’t let the Mountaineers get back into the game — especially in front of a home crowd.

Crestwood won the first meeting, 4-2, Sept. 6.

In other Tuesday action:

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1

Meyers 1

Nate Salus scored for Lake-Lehman in a WVC Division 2 game that wound up tied through two overtimes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3

GAR 0

Emma Berger and Sydney Hornlein each served up five aces as Dallas remained unbeaten in the WVC with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 sweep.

Berger also had a team-high 22 assists. Hornlein matched Sam Michael for the team lead with 11 service points.

Michael and Gianna Musto each had seven kills.

Hazleton Area 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Hazleton Area rallied for the 19-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 WVC victory.

Tunkhannock 3, Meyers 0

Tunkhannock swept the WVC match, 25-20, 25-19, 25-9.

FIELD HOCKEY

GAR 6

Tunkhannock 1

Jordyn Catina’s hat trick lifted GAR to its first WVC Division 2 win of the season.

Erica O’Hara scored for Tunkhannock to bring the Lady Tigers within 2-1 at halftime.

