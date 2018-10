Sam Michael and Gianna Musto each had 10 kills Thursday as Dallas remained unbeaten in Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball by rolling over winless Hanover Area, 25-8, 25-9, 25-6.

Michael also had nine service points, including three aces.

Emma Berger had 27 assists, 12 points and eight aces in the win. Angelena Allen had a team-high 13 points.