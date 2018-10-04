Lake-Lehman, Dallas cross country teams sweep

Abby Paczewski, Madison Brdaric and Morgan Patla finished in the top three places on their home course Wednesday to lead Lake-Lehman to victory in a seven-team Wyoming Valley Conference girls cross country meet.

The Black Knights defeated Berwick, 18-43. They were also scored against Northwest, Nanticoke and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, picking up 15-50 wins over schools that did not have complete girls teams.

Tunkhannock’s Madelyn Franko and Kaitlyn Smith finished fourth and fifth in the cluster meet. The Lady Tigers were scored against the same teams and also posted up four victories, including 20-38 over Berwick.

Wyoming Valley West also went 4-0.

Paczewski completed the 3.1-mile course in 22:16. Brdaric was 22 seconds behind her and both were more than a minute in front of the rest of the field.

Lizzy Blaski was 11th and Lauryn Pembleton 14th to complete Lake-Lehman’s five-runner team score.

In other Wednesday events:

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Dallas 3-0

Kaitlyn Hodakowski and Megan Borton finished a second apart in the first two places at Kirby Park while leading Dallas to three WVC victories.

Hodakowski finished the 3.1-mile course in a winning time of 20:21.

Emily Finnegan, Shreena Patel and Caroline Siegel finished seventh, ninth and 11th for Dallas in the six-team meet.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lake-Lehman 4-0

Tunkhannock 3-1

Host Lake-Lehman posted four wins and Tunkhannock beat three of its four opponents in the WVC cluster meet.

Wyoming Valley West’s Tavian McKenna finished first in 18:10.

Lake-Lehman’s Chandler Longstreth placed second in 18:26.

Both Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock picked up a 15-50 forfeit over Nanticoke.

Lake-Lehman also placed seven runners ahead of anyone from Northwest and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech to beat those teams by 15-50 scores.

The other Lake-Lehman win was 21-37 over Berwick, which defeated Tunkhannock, 22-34.

Will McCarroll, Neil Dougherty and Jacob Stash finished fifth through seventh for Lake-Lehman.

Tunkhannock was led by Peter Sayre in fourth place and Nate Myers in ninth.

The Tigers defeated Northwest, 20-39, and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 18-43.

Dallas 3-0

Mitchell Rome raced through Kirby Park in 17:35 to post a 44-second win in the six-team meet and help Dallas sweep three opponents.

The Mountaineers defeated Pittston Area (23-32), Coughlin (23-44) and GAR (17-46).

Brandon Fleschut and Ben Bradley were fourth and fifth for Dallas.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2

Wyoming Seminary 0

Mike Bulzoni scored a first-half goal and assisted Max Paczewski’s second-half goal as Lake-Lehman handed Wyoming Seminary its first WVC Division 2 defeat.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 10

Wyoming Seminary 3

Emily Smith scored four goals in the WVC Division 2 romp.

Rachel Shook added two goals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 0

Berwick 0

The Lady Tigers built an 18-4 shot advantage and led 9-3 in corners, but could not break through for a goal in the scoreless WVC Division 2 game.

