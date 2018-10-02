High school roundup: Dallas picks up girls tennis win

Dallas picks up girls tennis win

The teams of Reese Lewandowski-Liz Mead and Hailey Sobocinski-Lexi Mikolosko allowed Dallas to sweep doubles Friday in a 4-1 Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis victory over Hanover Area.

Sarah Stallard and Caroline Stallard added singles wins.

In another Friday game:

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke 2

Tunkhannock 1

Nanticoke won the WVC Division 1 game in overtime.

Faith Jones scored late for Tunkhannock to force the overtime.

FOOTBALL

Towanda 42

Tunkhannock 32

The visiting Tigers fell behind 28-7 in the first half of the non-conference loss.

Tunkhannock, which had won its previous two games, fell to 2-4.