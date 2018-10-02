High school roundup: Dallas picks up girls tennis win

Dallas picks up girls tennis win
The teams of Reese Lewandowski-Liz Mead and Hailey Sobocinski-Lexi Mikolosko allowed Dallas to sweep doubles Friday in a 4-1 Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis victory over Hanover Area.
Sarah Stallard and Caroline Stallard added singles wins.
In another Friday game:
GIRLS SOCCER
Nanticoke 2
Tunkhannock 1
Nanticoke won the WVC Division 1 game in overtime.
Faith Jones scored late for Tunkhannock to force the overtime.
FOOTBALL
Towanda 42
Tunkhannock 32
The visiting Tigers fell behind 28-7 in the first half of the non-conference loss.
Tunkhannock, which had won its previous two games, fell to 2-4.