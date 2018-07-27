Wyoming Seminary’s Kyle Hromisin sparks Keystone Games win

PLAINS – Kyle Hromisin does not want to enter his last year as a baseball player.

One way he hopes to avoid that being the case is playing in the Keystone State Games for the first time.

“I’m trying to get all the baseball in that I can and I want to play in college so this is a good opportunity for me,” said Hromisin, an 18-year-old from Dallas who is preparing for his senior year at Wyoming Seminary. “This is probably going to be my last year of guaranteed baseball.”

A center fielder and second baseman at Wyoming Seminary, Hromisin made the most of his opportunity when the Keystone Games opened Thursday.

Hromisin was the winning pitcher, scored the winning run and produced the game’s biggest hit when Pocono-1 outlasted West-2, 9-8.

After starting the game as the extra hitter – similar to the designated hitter – Hromisin pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He also came to bat in the fifth inning with the bases loaded, two out and the game tied.

Hromisin sent a 3-2, inside fastball down the left-field lead for a three-run triple. He then scored for a 9-5 lead and what proved to be a necessary run when Pocono-1 allowed three unearned runs in the top of the seventh and final inning.

“I got the count full and all I was thinking was just hit the ball somewhere and put it in play because with two outs all that pressure is on you,” said Hromisin, who at 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds in the smallest player on the roster. “ … I just hit the ball and it happened to go a lot farther than I was expecting.”

Hromisin started in right field in the second game when Pocono-1 lost to West-1, 16-2, in five innings.

Lake-Lehman’s Andrew Martin and Tunkhannock’s Coby Gilpin are also on the Pocono-1 roster.

Riley Jones, Michael Kuzma and Shane Woods are on the Pocono-2 team that lost both its games Thursday.

Teams play two more games Friday to determine positioning for the first-, third- and fifth-place games that complete the tournament Saturday morning.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

