Dallas cager Lauren Charlton working way back with AAU team

Dallas Post file photo Dallas High School basketball star Lauren Charlton is working her way back after undergoing shoulder surgery. -

OXON HILL, Md. – Lauren Charlton continued her comeback from shoulder surgery by helping the Scranton-based JB Hoops Carra AAU basketball team win its pool at the USJN 17U Girls Nationals.

Charlton, a versatile 6-footer preparing for her junior year at Dallas, missed the second half of the 2017-18 season. She was the team’s leading scorer at the time of her injury.

After rejoining her AAU team, Charlton has been increasing her play in recent weeks.

Charlton shared team scoring honors with 11 points Tuesday night at the Gaylord National Convention Center when JB Hoops routed the Baltimore Charm, 61-28, in a first-place showdown that determine the Pool GG winner.

JB Hoops went 4-1 in the pool, losing only a one-pointer at the buzzer, to reach the Bronze Championship Division bracket where it was eliminated with Wednesday’s 48-40 loss to the New York Havoc.

Charlton had four points, three assists and two steals in an opening, 50-39 win over Rise As One from New Jersey July 22. She had eight points in the 56-51 overtime win over the MT Elite Ducks Onyx from Massachusetts.

The win over the Ducks, the other 4-1 team, ultimately decided the pool championship tiebreaker.

Dallas High School basketball star Lauren Charlton is working her way back after undergoing shoulder surgery. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Dball2.CMYK_.jpg Dallas High School basketball star Lauren Charlton is working her way back after undergoing shoulder surgery. Dallas Post file photo

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 579-991-6405 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 579-991-6405 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.