Kids loved Touch a Truck event at Dietrich Theater

Twenty trucks and vehicles with their drivers made the day for 240 children and their families. The policemen, firemen, and the drivers were all ready to welcome children, let them climb up in the trucks, honk the horn or set off the siren.

Our very first Touch a Truck event was a huge success in spite of cold rain. We found out that children don’t mind the rain and the hardy parents who brought them to Lazybrook Park were good sports. This event will definitely be scheduled again next year, due to its first-year success. And next year, there will be even more firemen’s and builder’s hats to give away at the gate.

There are so many people to thank. First of all, we thank Lazybrook Park for being so helpful and welcoming. And it would never have been possible without the teamwork of the Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee under the guidance of Viola Henning. Everyone worked tirelessly to plan for the event, including soliciting vehicles, mapping out the setup at the park, and helping the day of the event despite the non-stop rain. Those of us who helped out were amazed so may little ones turned out to support this event. Soggy shoes and soaked rain gear were worth it, for sure. All proceeds will help support free or low cost children’s programming at the Dietrich Theater.

Thank you to all the drivers who came with their vehicles, delighting young and old with the wonderful features of each, even distributing little gifts of candy and other mementos. All are enthusiastic about returning next year so stay tuned.

I promised I would tell you about other programs coming up this summer. Let’s start with other opportunities for children. Our two theater and visual arts camps this year for ages 5-12 with instructors Amy Colley and Michaela Moore are an immersion in art and theater activities.

The first camp is Thor’s Hammer from July 23-27, 10 a.m. to noon, a total immersion into Nordic myths. Learn about Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, Frost Giant and Fire Giant. Help create a play for family and friends, using your handmade costumes and props.

Kids will love going on a African Safari July 30 to Aug. 3. 10 a.m. to noon. Create a play, create a character, make a costume and props, while learning about Africa, Egyptian pyramids and the wilds of Serengeti. These camps are $65 for each. Please check times and details at www.dietrichtheater.com or pick up a brochure or call to have one mailed to you at 570-996-1500.

How about Digital Arts Camp or LEGO Animation and Claymation, both for 7-14 year olds with Rand Whipple of Box of Light. They are scheduled the week of July 9-13. Both are an immersion in arts and technology hands-on activities, all equipment provided. Cost: $65 each.

All Star Players for ages 12-18 is a free program, sponsored by Toni Hockman and Sarah Sidorek. Brenda Fager will direct the kids in this two-week experience, culminating in a play performance for family and friends. Students will learn about the craft of acting, costuming, set design, and performing, while having all kinds of fun on the way.

There are so many more programs for children at the Dietrich. I will tell you about more of them next week. In the meantime, remember all we do is for you. We are a four-screen movie theater with first run-movies 365 days of the year, but we are also the Wyoming County Cultural Center with programs and events for all ages. We hope we will see you soon. And often.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

