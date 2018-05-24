Lake-Lehman girls lacrosse team falls in championship game rematch

KINGSTON – Wyoming Seminary shook off a fast start by Lake-Lehman and steadily pulled away for its eighth straight District 2 girls lacrosse title, winning Wednesday’s Class 2A championship game at Nesbitt Stadium, 18-9.

Lake-Lehman, which 15 days earlier handed Wyoming Seminary its only loss within District 2 this season, jumped out to leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before the Blue Knights took charge and dominated from the midway point in the first half on.

Katie Roberts scored the first four goals for Lake-Lehman.

“She is so good,” Wyoming Seminary coach Catie Kersey said. “She was killing us on the draw. She is quick and not just quick with her speed, but with her stick.

“She’s a very smart player. She knows how to draw the defense and, with that quickness, she can turn on a dime and our girls don’t even know what happened.”

Roberts finished with seven goals, but Wyoming Seminary had too much offensive balance.

The Wyoming Valley Conference champions got hat tricks from four players, including four goals and three assists by Emily Sims.

In two title game chances, Lake-Lehman was unable to duplicate the 14-13 victory that broke Wyoming Seminary’s 36-game WVC winning streak.

“We did a lot of the small things better in that game,” Lake-Lehman coach Ron Strohl said. “It takes a lot. You have to get it from the draw to your clear to your transition and at times, we did really well, but other times we broke down.

“ … Overall, I’m still really proud of the team and where we’ve come to. We made it to the same game two years in a row and that just tells me we’re going to be there next year, too.”

Lake-Lehman had just four seniors and a strong freshman class. Strohl said a similar class is on its way to keep strengthening the program.

Jess Evans, who also had an assist, and Hallie Jenkins scored the other Lake-Lehman goals.

Lake-Lehman 18

Crestwood 7

Alicia Galasso scored six goals Monday to get Lake-Lehman through the district semifinals.

Grace Butler made 12 saves.

Jess Evans, who had two assists, and Hallie Jenkins, who had one assist, each scored four goals.

Morgan Critchosin scored twice and had an assist. Katie Roberts, who had an assist, and Samantha Aben scored the other goals.

Lake-Lehman 16

Abington Heights 5

Hallie Jenkins had five goals and three assists when Lake-Lehman opened the playoffs May 17 with a quarterfinal win over visiting Abington Heights.

Alicia Galasso added four goals and two assists. Katie Roberts had three goals and one assist. Jess Evans and Samantha Aben each had a goal and two assists.

Mikella Monaca and Rachel Shook scored the other Lake-Lehman goals.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallapost.com.

