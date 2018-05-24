Pitching gets Dallas softball, baseball through quarterfinals

Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas starter Abby Jayne delivers a pitch against Scranton Prep in a District 2 Class 4A first-round softball game in Dallas Township Wednesday. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas catcher Peyton Ross, left, goes after the ball as Scranton Prep’s Bella Gorzkowski crosses the plate in a District 2 Class 4A first-round game. Gorzkowski was ruled out after leaving third base early. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Kendra Saba bunts her way on base against Scranton Prep. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Gianna Spaciano watches her RBI single clear the infield against Scranton Prep. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader - - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Olivia Johnson watches her drive ahead of Scranton Prep catcher Bella Gorzkowski. - -

DALLAS – Two underclassmen pitchers got Dallas through the first round of the District 2 Class 4A softball playoffs Wednesday.

Freshman Abby Jayne worked out of one jam and sophomore Sydney Hornlein escaped a bigger one in the seventh inning to turn back visiting Scranton Prep, 2-1.

“They both pitched well today and did what we needed them to do,” Dallas coach Joyce Tinner said. “And until that last inning, they kept (Scranton Prep) scoreless and I was happy with that.”

Tinner pulled Jayne after she walked consecutive batters with one out in the third inning and Dallas ahead, 2-0.

Hornlein retired 12 straight until Rae Hatala homered for Scranton Prep with one out in the seventh.

“It was a little scary at first,” Hornlein said, “but I already knew we had one out and had two runs.

“So, I felt all right and knew I could trust my team behind me.”

The situation became a little more scary when Emily Holtsmaster followed with a single, putting the tying run on base. After a foulout for the second out, pinch hitter Campbell Kelly singled to right, but Dallas caught pinch runner Gracie Giordoni in a rundown between second and third and recorded the out.

Scranton Prep was also hurt on the bases in the second inning, when a potential run on a sacrifice fly was wiped out because the runner left too early.

Dallas scored both of its runs in the first inning. Peyton Ross led off with a double and moved to third on Kendra Saba’s single. Gianna Spaciano’s single scored Ross. Saba scored on a sacrifice fly by Samantha Kern.

Dallas 5

Lake-Lehman 3

Lyndsey Hornlein went 3-for-3 and Sydney Hornlein held visiting Lake-Lehman scoreless while pitching the last five innings in relief when Dallas rallied to win the May 20 non-league game.

Christina Schappert also had three hits and scored twice while Olivia Johnson drove in three runs.

BASEBALL

Dallas 2

Honesdale 1

Mike Collins singled up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to lift defending district and state champion Dallas to the victory in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Collins, batting with none out, tried twice to place a sacrifice bunt, but was unsuccessful. His hit then scored Zach Luksic, allowing the top-seeded Mountaineers to escape a victory over the eighth-seeded Hornets.

Luksic doubled as a pinch hitter to start the seventh.

Starting pitcher Drew Patton doubled and drove in the other Dallas run to erase a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning.

Collins had two hits.

Patton allowed just one run and one hit while striking out 11 and walking four in 5 1/3 innings. Josh Lydon got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh inning in relief.

Tunkhannock 11

Wyoming Area 10

Tunkhannock scored five times in the bottom of the fifth and three more times in the sixth inning Wednesday to defeat visiting Wyoming Area in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal.

David Baltrusaitis led the Tigers with a double, home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

Nick Reposa had three hits and scored three times.

Billy Dziak, Tyler Faux and Dennie Robinson all drove in two runs. Dziak also had two hits and two runs scored.

Lakeland 3

Lake-Lehman 0

The top-seeded Chiefs got past Lake-Lehman Wednesday in a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal at The University of Scranton.

Lake-Lehman 2

Riverside 1

Alex Madgalinski threw a four-hitter as Lake-Lehman posted a road win Monday in the opening round of the Class 3A tournament.

Magdalinski walked two and struck out seven.

Chris Hadsall had the only hit for Lake-Lehman and also drove in a run.

Meyers 9

Lake-Lehman 0

Meyers held Lake-Lehman hitless in the May 17 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 finale.

The Black Knights finished 7-7 in WVC play.

Dallas starter Abby Jayne delivers a pitch against Scranton Prep in a District 2 Class 4A first-round softball game in Dallas Township Wednesday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Softball1.jpg Dallas starter Abby Jayne delivers a pitch against Scranton Prep in a District 2 Class 4A first-round softball game in Dallas Township Wednesday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas catcher Peyton Ross, left, goes after the ball as Scranton Prep’s Bella Gorzkowski crosses the plate in a District 2 Class 4A first-round game. Gorzkowski was ruled out after leaving third base early. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Softball2.jpg Dallas catcher Peyton Ross, left, goes after the ball as Scranton Prep’s Bella Gorzkowski crosses the plate in a District 2 Class 4A first-round game. Gorzkowski was ruled out after leaving third base early. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Kendra Saba bunts her way on base against Scranton Prep. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Softball3.jpg Dallas’ Kendra Saba bunts her way on base against Scranton Prep. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Gianna Spaciano watches her RBI single clear the infield against Scranton Prep. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Softball4.jpg Dallas’ Gianna Spaciano watches her RBI single clear the infield against Scranton Prep. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Olivia Johnson watches her drive ahead of Scranton Prep catcher Bella Gorzkowski. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Softball5.jpg Dallas’ Olivia Johnson watches her drive ahead of Scranton Prep catcher Bella Gorzkowski. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com and Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.