Successful tennis season ends in doubles semifinal

Dallas doubles teams combined for three 6-0, 6-0 victories in the District 2 Class 2A doubles tournament before a championship boys tennis season came to an end for the Mountaineers in the semifinals of the May 17-18 event.

The Mountaineers were unbeaten champions of the Wyoming Valley Conference and earlier had won their first District 2 team championship.

John Toussaint-Alex DeRome advanced to the doubles tournament semifinals before losing to Wyoming Seminary’s Will Zeigler-Duncan Lumia, 6-4, 6-3. Lumia is from Dallas.

Toussaint-DeRome entered the tournament as the second seed while Zeigler-Lumia were the third seed.

After getting through the first two rounds without losing a game against teams from Berwick and Wyoming Area, Toussaint-DeRome downed seventh-seeded Carlo Possanza-Ryan Caratto from Valley View, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7, in the quarterfinals.

The other Dallas team, Mark Roginski-Matt Dillon, was seeded eighth.

Roginski-Dillon opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Riverside’s Noah Jennings-Nick Poras before being upset in the second round by Western Wayne’s Dominic Corma-Matthew Leslie, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Zeigler-Lumia lost just four games in four sets through the first two rounds, then got past Dunmore’s Alex Riccio-Max Burke in three sets in the quarterfinals. Scranton Prep’s Jack Habeeb-Rhys Kelly beat Zeigler-Lumia, 6-0, 6-3, for the district title.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

