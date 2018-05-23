Big Dallas rally falls short in lacrosse semifinal loss

WRIGHT TWP. – Getting into a six-goal hole in the first 7:23 required Dallas to score goals in a hurry during Monday’s District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinal.

The Mountaineers did just that, stringing consecutive goals together in 14 or fewer seconds three times.

The rapid-fire goals allowed Dallas to rally into three ties before falling short at top-seeded Crestwood in a season-ending, 17-15 loss.

In all, Dallas scored consecutive goals in 62 seconds or less five times before halftime to force second-quarter ties and 8-8, 9-9 and 10-10.

“We did a good job of fighting back,” Dallas coach John Zug said.

The comeback, however, lost momentum in the second half when penalties caused the Mountaineers to play with at least one player sitting out for 6:19 of the final 15:47.

“We had a lot of penalties,” Zug said. “We hurt ourselves.

“The penalties really killed us.”

Freshman Trey Zabroski scored six goals while sophomore Anthony Caporuscio had five goals and two assists to lead Crestwood. The Comets led, 7-1, early.

“We got the best of them in the first quarter, but they came back so strong in the second quarter,” Crestwood coach Brian Zabroski said.

T.J. Herron led Dallas back with four first-half goals. He finished with five.

Michael Starbuck added four goals and an assist while Nick Solinsky had three goals and two assists for the Mountaineers.

David Lipinski had a goal and two assists. Josh Kalna and Danny Meuser also scored. Hunter Landon had an assist.

Dallas 14

Wyoming Seminary 7

Dallas had reached the semifinal by beating visiting Wyoming Seminary in the May 17 quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers opened leads of 3-1 after one quarter and 9-4 at halftime.

T.J. Herron had four goals and two assists while Nick Solinsky and Danny Meuser scored three goals each.

Danny Lipinski, who had four assists, and Hunter Landon, who had one assist, scored twice each. Michael Starbuck had four assists.

Crestwood 22

Lake-Lehman 3

Defending champion Crestwood ran away early in the May 17 quarterfinal.

The Comets led 14-1 after one quarter and 20-1 at halftime.

Trey Borger scored two of Lake-Lehman’s goals.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

