Lukas Volpetti helps Holy Redeemer relay team repeat

SCRANTON – Lukas Volpetti, a junior from Dallas, was part of the Holy Redeemer 3200-meter boys relay team that repeated as champion during the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships May 17 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

The Royals finished in 8:19.71 to win by almost eight seconds over second-place Western Wayne.

After receiving the baton in second place behind Mid Valley, Volpetti put Holy Redeemer ahead while running the second of four legs in the event.

Volpetti also medaled in both the 800 and 1600 runs with a pair of fifth-place finishes.

The top six in each event earned medals and the top eight scored points for their teams.

Chris Banas, another junior from Dallas, also medaled for Holy Redeemer in one event and scored in another. He was sixth in the 400 dash and seventh in the 200.

Lakeland outscored Western Wayne, 102-71, for the team title.

Lake-Lehman got points from a dozen athletes in 10 of the 18 events to finish fifth out of 20 teams with 47 points. Holy Redeemer was sixth with 40 points.

Floyd McRoy led the way for the Black Knights, finishing second in the 300 hurdles and running on the third-place 1600 and fourth-place 400 relay teams.

Lake-Lehman medaled in all three relay events and placed three of the top eight finishers in the 300 hurdles.

Daymond Kovaly was third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the 110 high hurdles and ran on the 400 relay.

Casey Kaminski was fifth in the 100 dash and eighth in the high jump while also running on the 400 relay.

Riley Newman earned a silver medal with a second-place finish in the 800 and was on the 1600 relay with McRoy, Conor O’Brien and Nathan Salus.

O’Brien was seventh in the 400. Salus was also part of the 3200 relay where he was joined by Chandler Longstreth, Michael Nastasiak and Nathan Labar.

Joe Ciaccia finished fifth in the 300 hurdles while T.J. Meehan was seventh in the discus.

Lake-Lehman won the Class 2A division's Jim Fisher Sportsmanship Award from the Wyoming Valley Conference track and field officials. Coach John Sobocinski receives the award along with his senior athletes. From left, are Angela Lockavich, Olivia Vasey, Jace Garnick, Joe Ciacci, coach Sobocinski, track official Nancy Johnson, Riley Newman, Michael Nastasiak and Jade Fry.

Black Knights finish fifth

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

