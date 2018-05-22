Dallas Junior High Track and Field teams place second at Championship Invitational

Submitted photo Medal winners are, from left, first row, Abby Salitis, Olivia Maniskas, Kira Pomrinke, Kaitlyn Conrad. Second row, Evan Zawadzki, Zach Calkins, Ethan Zawadzki, Parker Bolesta and Max Steinruck. -

DALLAS — Dallas Junior High girls and boys track teams both pulled off second-place overall finishes at the Junior High Championship Invitational Meet May 12 at the Salem Elementary Track Complex in Berwick. Teams competing in the championship meet were Dallas, Northwest, Wyoming Area, Lake Lehman, Berwick, Holy Redeemer, Hazleton, and Tunkhannock.

The girls team scored 18 top six finishes with the following medal winners.

Seventh-graders Kira Pomrinke, first in the 2 mile with a time 13:01, second in the mile at 5:57; and Abby Salitis, first in the 300 m hurdles 53.7 and second in the 100 m hurdles at 18.5 led the team with strong finishes.

Eighth-grader Kaitlyn Conrad capturied first in the Long Jump at 14’ 5” and secnd in the triple jump 29’ 1” and Olivia Maniskas jumped 4’ 6” to capture third in the High Jump and ran strong to win thirrd in the 800 m run at 2:49.

The 3200 relay team came in second overall at 11:27 with runners Olivia Maniskas, Calli Ogurkis, Alison Zeiss and Kira Pomrinke.

The boys team scored 22 top six finishes, scoring second place as well.

Dallas has the two fastest boys in the conference and beyond this season. Evan Zawadzki won the 100 m Dash at 11.8 seconds and his twin brother Ethan Zawadzki won first in the 200 m Dash at 25.0 seconds. Ethan got second in the 100 m at 12.0 s and Evan got second in the 200 m Dash at 25.1 s.

Parker Bolesta threw an impressive 107’ 6 “ to win first place in Discus, Max Steinruck jumped 5 ‘ 2’ for a second place in the high Jump, and Zach Calkins jumped 17’ 1.5 ‘ for a second place finish in the Long jump.

The boys 3200 relay got third place overall by team members Ben Bradley, Kyle Langan, JT Wysocki, and Max Steinruck, and 3rd in the 1600 Relay with runners Matt Jesse, Max Steinruck, Ethan Zawadzki, and Ben Bradley.

Dallas boys had an impressive season at 5-1, losing only to Wyoming Area. The girls had an even season with such a young team at 3-3. The junior high teams are coached by Jennifer Carver, Justin Fisher and Nikki Wrenn.