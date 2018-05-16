Dallas dominates division in baseball title repeat

Before becoming a District 2 and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class state champion in Class 4A last season, Dallas spent most of the 2017 regular season with a losing record.

The Mountaineers finished strong and pulled out a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title in a playoff.

There were no such struggles while repeating as division champion.

Dallas finished 12-1, six games ahead of the pack in a division where the remaining four teams had losing records. The Mountaineers went 8-0 against division rivals and won four of five games against the larger schools from Division 1.

The Mountaineers used depth to overpower opponents by a combined 93-31 margin in WVC play.

Dallas hit .337 as a team while its pitching staff put up a 1.56 earned run average with a 119-32, strikeout-to-walk ratio in 85 innings.

Matt Mathers hit .429 with a team-high 18 hits to lead the way as eight of the 10 regulars in the lineup batted at least .324.

Drew Patton batted .395.

Nick Kocher batted .390 while leading the team with four doubles and 15 RBI.

Beaudyn Lewis hit .389 and went 6-for-6 to lead the team in stolen bases.

Mike Luksic batted .340.

Will McCrum, who scored a team-high 14 runs, and Mike Collins each hit .333. Josh Holdredge was at .324.

Kocher led the pitching staff with a 4-0 record and 1.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 28 innings. Patton also went 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Josh Lydon had two saves and an 0.81 ERA while striking out 12 and giving up just four hits and a walk in 8 2/3 innings as the team’s top reliever.

Dallas will open the District 2 Class 4A tournament this week as the top seed.

Dallas 4

Wyoming Area 3

Dallas rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish the WVC Division 2 season with a win.

Nick Kocher’s two-run double led the rally.

Mike Luksic, who drove in a run, and Mike Collins each had two hits.

Dallas 1

Berwick 0

The Mountaineers clinched the division title May 9 when Nick Kocher and Josh Lydon combined on a four-hit shutout.

Kocher struck out six and walked three in six innings. Lydon did not allow a hit or a walk while working the seventh inning for the save.

Drew Patton drove in the only run in the fourth inning. Kocher singled and his pinch runner, Lucas McGeehan stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on Patton’s single.

Lake-Lehman 9

Hanover Area 0

Alex Magdalinski struck out nine in a four-hit shutout Monday when Lake-Lehman ruined division champion Hanover Area’s hopes of finishing with a perfect record in WVC Division 3 play.

Kyle Sincavage had a single and double. Dylan Wesley had two hits and drove in two runs. Connor Morgan tripled and drove in a run.

Tunkhannock 13

Nanticoke 0

Connor Munley threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the May 10 WVC Division 2 game.

Dave Baltrusaitis and Tyler Faux each went 3-for-3 and Dylan Mislevy also had three hits.

Lake-Lehman 7

GAR 6

C.J. Cercone scored three times and Ian Evans earned the save with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to lead Lake-Lehman to the WVC Division 3 victory May 9.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 5

Dallas 0

Hope Jones threw a three-hitter Monday when Tunkhannock shut out Dallas to clinch the WVC Division 2 title and the top seed for the District 2 Class 4A tournament.

Hailey Farr, who had a double, and Kendra Schultz each drove in two runs. Gina Walsh went 2-for-3 with a double.

Gianna Spaciano had two hits for Dallas.

Tunkhannock finished 10-3 in the division.

Lake-Lehman 10-11

MMI Prep 0-1

Abbey Hogan struck out 23 while pitching both games of Monday’s WVC Division 2 doubleheader.

Hogan threw a six-inning, three-hit shutout in the opener.

Lake-Lehman won the second game in five innings when Hogan struck out 10 and added a double and two RBI to the offense.

Chloe VanGorder went 4-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBI in the opener. Hogan was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Annika Meeker was 2-for-2 with two runs. Jess Spencer also had two hits.

Hayley Evans was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs in the second game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 7

Dallas 6

Melinda Ratchford scored five of the six Dallas goals in the May 11 loss.

The Mountaineers finished 5-6 in the WVC.

Lake-Lehman 15

Hazleton Area 1

Alicia Galasso scored four goals for Lake-Lehman in the May 10 WVC win that allowed the Black Knights to finish in a first-place tie with a 10-1 record.

Jess Evans, Samantha Aben and Katie Roberts scored twice each.

Tunkhannock takes softball championship

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

