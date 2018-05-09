Lake-Lehman follows big win with tough loss in girls lacrosse

Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Lake Lehman’s Jessica Evans, center, carries the ball with Wyoming Seminary’s Julia Gabriel, left, and Paige Parsons pursue. - Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Wyoming Seminary’s Christina Kilyanek gets ready to shoot at the Lake Lehman goal as Lake Lehman’s Mikella Monaco reaches from the right in an attempt to knock the ball away. - Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Wyoming Seminary’s Grace Parsons trips on the leg of Lake Lehman’s Mikella Monoco as she was on her way to the goal before falling to the turf . -

DALLAS TWP. – Wyoming Seminary had already come from three goals behind to take the lead once in the second half while trying to extend its 36-game Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse winning streak Tuesday.

So, the Blue Knights caused concern when they made a run at Lake-Lehman’s two-goal lead in the final 1:22 by making one steal, scoring and gaining possession again.

Enter Ava Radel.

The freshman midfielder intercepted a pass deep in her own defensive end with about 30 seconds left, preserving the biggest win in the program’s history when the Black Knights won, 14-13, in a battle of conference unbeatens.

“This is a very big win,” Lake-Lehman coach Ron Strohl said.

The Black Knights, however, suffered one of their biggest losses 24 hours after winning the battle of unbeaten teams. They went to Delaware Valley and fell, 10-9. In doing so, they gave up their hold on first place, missed a chance to clinch at least a tie for the title and put their chance to host the District 2 Class 2A championship in jeopardy.

When the back-to-back games were complete, Lake-Lehman had established itself as the first team to be able to beat Wyoming Seminary in the WVC since 2015, but was not yet sure if it had done enough to end the Blue Knights’ title run.

As it has all season, Lake-Lehman racked up goals by getting hat tricks from three veteran players in the showdown with Wyoming Seminary. The Black Knights, however, had to turn to one of their newcomers to finally finish off their first win ever over the five-time defending champions.

“Ava was in the right place at the right time,” Strohl said. “At practices, she asks a lot of questions about where she should be and she knew.

“She didn’t have to look at me. She knew where to be.”

Radel does not just pay attention in practice. She noticed throughout the game that sisters Grace and Paige Parsons frequently found each other with passes while leading the Wyoming Seminary offense with six goal and three assists combined. Radel was not about to let them connect again on a restart with the game on the line.

“I knew she was going to look for her sister,” Radel said. “I watched them throughout the game and knew they worked very well together.”

Radel signaled for fellow freshman Maddie Stuart to help out, then slid over into position to get her stick into the passing lane. The late steal helped make the comeback that Samantha Aben, Katie Roberts and Evans put together in the final four minutes hold up.

“This win probably means more than any we’ve ever had as a team,” said Evans, a junior midfielder who joined Roberts in scoring four goals each.

Wyoming Seminary scored four straight goals for a 12-11 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Lake-Lehman answered with three straight goals, each set up by possession behind the goal.

Aben came out from behind the goal to score for the third time in the game, forcing a tie with 3:12 left.

Roberts made a similar play to put Lake-Lehman ahead to stay with 2:30 remaining.

The Black Knights were controlling the ball, taking time off the clock when Aben found Evans in front with 1:22 left for what proved to be an essential goal.

Hallie Jenkins and Alicia Galasso each had a goal and an assist in the win. Grace Butler made 10 saves in goal.

Lake Lehman's Jessica Evans, center, carries the ball with Wyoming Seminary's Julia Gabriel, left, and Paige Parsons pursue. Wyoming Seminary's Christina Kilyanek gets ready to shoot at the Lake Lehman goal as Lake Lehman's Mikella Monaco reaches from the right in an attempt to knock the ball away. Wyoming Seminary's Grace Parsons trips on the leg of Lake Lehman's Mikella Monoco as she was on her way to the goal before falling to the turf .

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

