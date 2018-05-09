Dallas High School boys lacrosse team rolls in Old Stick Game

Many Dallas players helped make sure the Mountaineers maintained possession of the Old Stick.

A half dozen Mountaineers were involved in multiple goals Tuesday during an 18-4 Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse victory over visiting Lake-Lehman in the Old Stick Game.

The Old Stick is awarded annually to the winner of the game between the Back Mountain rivals.

Nick Solinsky led the scoring with five goals and three assists.

T.J. Herron added two goals and five assists while two more Dallas players joined Solinsky with hat tricks.

David Lipinski and Hunter Landon each had three goals and an assist.

Danny Meuser had two goals and three assists. Michael Starbuck added a goal and three assists.

Brian Novicki and Kyle Ripa scored the other Dallas goals.

Marshall Woodrosky scored two goals to lead Lake-Lehman. Liam O’Brien had a goal and an assist while Jason Button had two assists.

Trey Borger had the other goal. Christian Diana had the other assist.

BOYS LACROSSE

Crestwood 21

Dallas 9

Anthony Caporuscio scored eight goals and assisted on two when WVC Division 1 leader Crestwood won the May 4 game at Dallas.

Nick Solinsky scored four goals while Michael Starbuck had two goals and four assists for Dallas.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Lake-Lehman 78

Hanover Area 72

Chandler Longstreth won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs while Casey Kaminski won the 100 dash and long jump for Lake-Lehman Tuesday in the WVC Division 2 win.

Hazleton Area 92

Dallas 58

Mitchell Rome and Jimmy Hunter each won two events for Dallas in Tuesday’s home WVC Division 1 meet.

Rome won the 1600 and 3200. Hunter won the shot put and discus.

Tunkhannock 78

Wyoming Valley West 72

Peter Sayre won three events and Trejon Turner clinched Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory by winning the high jump.

Sayre won the 110 hurdles and 800 run and was part of the winning 3200 relay team.

BASEBALL

Dallas 6

Tunkhannock 1

Will McCrum had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run Monday when Dallas defeated visiting Tunkhannock in a WVC Division 2 game.

Darren Kerdesky and two relievers held Tunkhannock scoreless over the final six innings. Kerdesky gave up two hits and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Wyoming Seminary 5

Lake-Lehman 1

Wyoming Seminary won the WVC Division 3 game Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 10

Wyoming Seminary 0

Abbey Hogan tossed a three-hit shutout and contributed to the offense with two hits, three runs scored and two driven in during Tuesday’s WVC Division 3 game.

Lake-Lehman won the game on the 10-run rule in six innings.

Corinna Scoblick had two hits and two RBI.

Tunkhannock 5

Nanticoke 0

Hope Jones and Kendra Schultz combined on a three-hit shutout in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Schultz worked the last four innings for the win.

Faith Jones had two hits and scored twice.

Dallas 3

Berwick 2

Gianna Spaciano drove in all three runs in Monday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Spaciano hit a two-run homer in the first inning, then singled in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

“She’s been a solid hitter for us all season,” Dallas coach Joyce Tinner told the Times Leader.

Tunkhannock 7

Pittston Area 2

Kendra Schultz got the last five outs without allowing a run and added a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help Tunkhannock put away Pittston Area in a WVC crossover game May 4.

Nanticoke 7

Dallas 5

Nanticoke scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning May 3 to pull out the WVC Division 2 victory.

Dallas had scored four times in the top of the inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Samantha Kern went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI to lead the Dallas offense. Peyton Ross also went 2-for-4 while Sydney Hornlein drove in two runs.

Lake-Lehman 7

Hanover Area 5

Lake-Lehman scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to pull out May 2’s WVC Division III extra-inning victory.

Kelsey Butco, Cassie Konopki, Emily Smith and Hunter Kline had two hits each. One of Butco’s hits was a double.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3

Tunkhannock 0

Holy Redeemer progressed toward the WVC championship with the 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 win May 3.

Evan Turner had 10 kills to lead the Tigers, who finished 8-4 in the conference.

Delaware Valley 3

Dallas 0

Eventual conference runner-up Delaware Valley swept Dallas in the May 3 WVC match.

Dallas 3

Hanover Area 2

Logan Evanosky had 19 kills and 11 points for Dallas, which rallied to win the WVC match, 25-19, 22-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-12 May 2.

Kyle Zern had 12 points and nine kills. Caleb Hill had 36 assists and seven kills.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Lacrosse-1.jpg

