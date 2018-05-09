Dallas High School Mountaineers eliminated in tennis singles competition

John Toussaint won a pair of matches in straight sets before being eliminated from the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis singles tournament Tuesday with a three-set loss in the quarterfinals.

Alex DeRome, the other Dallas entry in the tournament, won his first match before also being eliminated with a three-set loss to a seeded opponent.

Toussaint, the fourth seed, opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Zander Spear from MMI Prep. He then defeated Riverside’s Noah Jennings, 6-3, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Will Ziegler from Wyoming Seminary rallied to knock off Toussaint, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

DeRome defeated Wyoming Area’s Justin Alder, 6-2, 6-1. He won the first set against third-seeded Logan Gregory from Holy Cross before falling, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Duncan Lumia, a Wyoming Seminary player from Dallas, pulled off the only upset of the opening round, beating seventh-seeded Alex Riccio from Dunmore, 6-2, 6-4. He won another match, 6-0, 6-0, before losing to second-seeded Jack Habeeb from Scranton Prep.

Tunkhannock’s Vito Sica beat Wyoming Area’s Nick Perry, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, in the first round. He lost to Ziegler in straight sets in the next match.

Alex Keiser from Tunkhannock was eliminated in the opening round.

TEAM

Dallas won every match in straight sets May 4 to reach the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A team tournament with a 5-0 victory over Dallas.

Mark Roginski-Matt Dillon, at first doubles, and Dom Rizzo, at third singles, each won, 6-1, 6-0.

Toussiant won at first singles, 6-4, 6-2, and DeRome won at second singles, 6-0, 6-2.

Joe Fioti-Pat Yurish took the second doubles match, 6-2, 6-4.

The semifinals and finals were rescheduled twice because rain disrupted the quarterfinal schedule.

Dallas, the tournament’s top seed after winning the Wyoming Valley Conference, was the only public school among Thursday’s final four with Holy Cross, Scranton Prep and Wyoming Seminary.

DOUBLES

District 2 will conduct its doubles tournament at Kirby Park beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Competition will continue Wednesday until the four semifinalists have been determined. The semifinals and finals are set for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Staff Reports