Jude Nocito throws no-hitter to lead Rangers over Cardinalds

Rangers 5

Cardinals 0

Jude Nocito threw a no-hitter with defensive help from Will Snowdon and Chris Miller.

Pirates 11

Dodgers 1

Alan Lisman, Gavin Adamski and Aiden Burkhardt had three hits each while Seth Berry added two hits in the win. Adamski and Berry combined for a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. Lucas Tirpak had the hit for the Dodgers.

Rangers 11

Astros 7

Koehl Comisky, Dylan Lee and Jude Nocito had two hits each for the Rangers. Kaden Coyne was the winning pitcher. Dominic Zangardi had two hits for the Astros.

Pirates 4

Yankees 2

Aiden Burkhardt struck out 13 in 5-plus innings for the Pirates. Alan Lisman doubled twice and drove in three runs. Nate Heffron and Zack Paczewski had two hits each for the Yankees.

Cardinals 8

Rockies 6

Kyle Chesman went 3-for-3 and scored twice in lead the Cardinals. Winning pitcher Conor Healey had a hit and scored twice. Will Jenkins had a hit, three stolen bases and the save. Jack Leandri and Bryce Phillips had three hits each for the Rockies.

Pirates 8

Cardinals 0

Alan Lisman threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Aiden Burkhardt had three hits while Lisman and Adamski added two each. Connor Healey had the only hit for the Cardinals.

Phillies 12

Cardinals 2

Mike Cumbo had three hits, including a three-run homer, to lead the Phillies. Sam Comitz and Brady Zapoticky had two hits each. Cody Konnick and Colton Smith combined to hold the Cardinals to two runs.

Rockies 5

Rangers 4

J.J. Rischawy had an RBI single to end the game in the ninth inning. Bryce Phillips had a three-run triple in the win. Jack Leandri had hits. John Matlock threw three scoreless innings of relief for the win. Jude Nocito struck out 14 in 5 1/3 innings for the Rangers.

Cardinals 13

Dodgers 8

Mark Karcutskie, Will Hungarter, Andrew Mathes and Will Mathes had two hits each for the Cardinals. Brad Kurgler struck out four in two innings while earning the win.