Man on the street: ‘What was your best Mother’s Day gift?’

“To have all my kids at home. It’s my favorite present and doesn’t happen very often.”

Michele Geise

— Dallas

“The best Mother’s Day is now. I found out three weeks ago that I’m having two little twin boys.”

Lisa Flynn

Shavertown

“One Mother’s Day my step-children burned the dish towel, burned the toast and the eggs were runny for breakfast in bed but it was very sweeta great memory.”

Charlotte Rukstalis

Exeter

“All my children and grandchildren being together in one place.”

Carla Decker

Lehman

“A trip to Disney world with the three kids would be nice.”

Sommar Speh

Nanticoke

“All my kids and grandchildren together this Mother’s Day. It could happen.”

Ruth Gramps

Dallas

“To have all my kids at home. It’s my favorite present and doesn’t happen very often.” Michele Geise — Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS1.jpg “To have all my kids at home. It’s my favorite present and doesn’t happen very often.” Michele Geise — Dallas “The best Mother’s Day is now. I found out three weeks ago that I’m having two little twin boys.” Lisa Flynn Shavertown https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS2.jpg “The best Mother’s Day is now. I found out three weeks ago that I’m having two little twin boys.” Lisa Flynn Shavertown “One Mother’s Day my step-children burned the dish towel, burned the toast and the eggs were runny for breakfast in bed but it was very sweeta great memory.” Charlotte Rukstalis Exeter https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS3.jpg “One Mother’s Day my step-children burned the dish towel, burned the toast and the eggs were runny for breakfast in bed but it was very sweeta great memory.” Charlotte Rukstalis Exeter “All my children and grandchildren being together in one place.” Carla Decker Lehman https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS4.jpg “All my children and grandchildren being together in one place.” Carla Decker Lehman “A trip to Disney world with the three kids would be nice.” Sommar Speh Nanticoke https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS5.jpg “A trip to Disney world with the three kids would be nice.” Sommar Speh Nanticoke “All my kids and grandchildren together this Mother’s Day. It could happen.” Ruth Gramps Dallas https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_MOS6.jpg “All my kids and grandchildren together this Mother’s Day. It could happen.” Ruth Gramps Dallas