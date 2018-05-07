Jobs

Man on the street: ‘What was your best Mother’s Day gift?’

May 7th, 2018 5:52 pm

“The best Mother’s Day is now. I found out three weeks ago that I’m having two little twin boys.” Lisa Flynn Shavertown
“One Mother’s Day my step-children burned the dish towel, burned the toast and the eggs were runny for breakfast in bed but it was very sweeta great memory.” Charlotte Rukstalis Exeter
“All my children and grandchildren being together in one place.” Carla Decker Lehman
“A trip to Disney world with the three kids would be nice.” Sommar Speh Nanticoke
“All my kids and grandchildren together this Mother’s Day. It could happen.” Ruth Gramps Dallas
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


