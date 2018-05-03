Mountaineers win divisions in girls track, boys tennis

DALLAS – As a standout swimmer, Annalise Cheshire has regularly been submerged in success.

Funny, then, that her leaping ability had such a big role in taking the Dallas girls track and field team over the top.

Samantha Mazula set a school record and won in four events Wednesday, emergency high jumper Cheshire provided the clinching points and Dallas edged Pittston Area, 78-72, in a girls battle of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 unbeatens that clinched at least a share of first place for the 6-0 Mountaineers.

“It feels very good,” Cheshire, a senior, said. “I think I did well, did what the coaches needed me to.”

What Dallas needed was one more point.

Cheshire gave them three.

Entering the high jump, the final event of the day, the Mountaineers held a 74-67 lead — meaning Pittston Area would earn nine points and the victory with a sweep of the three point-producing spots in the event. And that seemed possible after the Mountaineers lost their regular high jumper, Emily Farrell, to a season-ending stress fracture last week.

Enter Cheshire not only gave the high jump a shot by joining the competition for the first time in her career Wednesday, she gave the Mountaineers just enough for the victory.

Cheshire finished second to Pittston Area’s Ashton Ashby by clearing 4-8, as the Mountaineers boosted their team point total to 77 and wrapped up the victory.

“It was my first time doing high jump,” Cheshire said. “Someone got hurt and they were like, ‘Do you want to try it?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ Maybe that’s where I’ll be for the rest of the season. It was something very interesting. I think everybody contributed in their own way. I was especially proud of my performance today.”

Alex Haas and the Pittston Area boys performed well enough to take another step toward securing a Division 1 title by besting Dallas, 88-62, in another battle of league unbeatens.

Haas won the 100 and 200 dashes and ran on the winning 400 relay team and Phil Cocco led a Patriots sweep of the shot put as Pittston Area moved to 5-0.

They can clinch at least a tie for the top of Division 1 by beating rival Wyoming Area on Tuesday, then close the season with a makeup meet at Tunkhannock next Wednesday. A loss in either one of those meets would let Dallas and Hazleton Area, both 5-1, back into the title picture.

Mazula put the Dallas girls in the clear, winning the 100 and 200 dashes, the long jump and anchoring the winning 400 relay team to pile up 20 of the Mountaineers’ 78 points.

Her time of 25.6 in the 200 broke the old Dallas school record of 25.77, set by Catie Gawlas in 2014.

“She was big in the 100, our 4-by-1 (400 relay), too,” Dallas co-coach Ed Radzinski said. “Our sprints and distance races came up big.”

So did Cheshire, a regular district champion and state medalist during her swimming career. Cheshire picked up a point for Dallas by setting her personal record with a 16-4 ¾ to finish third in the long jump, then clinched the win with her high jump performance.

“I’ve always done track as a side thing, I always really enjoyed it,” Cheshire said. “Swimming is a different level for me. I think swimming has taught me very well, but in swimming, I don’t get nervous, I know what I have to do. In track, it’s a different type of sport and it’s not really in my comfort zone.

“So to do what I did was great.”

The Mountaineers couldn’t agree more.

“Anna tried it and didn’t look too bad,” Radzinski said. “Anna did well. She picked up a key four points for us today.”

Alicia Langan won the shot put and discus for Dallas.

Megan Borton (1600), Abby Zolner (300 hurdles), Missy Leonard (800) and Kaitlyn Hodakowski (3200) also had individual wins.

Matt Maransky led the Dallas boys with wins in the pole vault and long jump. Josh Wyandt won the 1600 and ran on the winning 3200 relay.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4

Hazleton Area 1

Dallas swept doubles Tuesday without losing a game to finish unbeaten in the WVC and as champion of the Class 2A Division.

Mark Roginski-Matt Dillon and Joe Fioti-Pat Yurish each won, 6-0, 6-0.

John Toussaint and Dom Rizzo added straight-set wins in singles.

Dallas entered Thursday and Friday’s District 2 Class 2A tournament as the top seed.

Dallas 4

Wyoming Seminary 1

Dallas swept singles in the April 27 WVC match.

John Toussaint, at first singles, and Mark Roginski-Matt Dillon, at first doubles, each won in straight sets.

Dallas 5

Berwick 0

John Toussaint and Dom Rizzo won, 6-0, 6-0, at first and third singles in the April 26 WVC match.

The Mountaineers lost just four games in 12 sets.

BASEBALL

Dallas 8

Crestwood 2

Josh Holdredge hit a grand slam to key a seven-run fourth inning and lead Dallas to victory in Wednesday’s WVC crossover.

Nick Kocher struck out seven to get the win. Alex Kapral got a strikeout for the final out in the combined four-hitter.

Matt Matthers had two hits and drove in two runs. Drew Patton had a single and double.

Holy Redeemer 4

Lake-Lehman 2

Connor Morgan and Luke Spencer each had two hits for Lake-Lehman in Wednesday’s WVC Division 3 loss.

Jacoby Wesley had a double.

Tunkhannock 12

Wyoming Area 2

Nick Reposa and Bill Dziak each drove in three runs for Tunkhannock in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 six-inning victory.

Reposa was 3-for-3 with a double. Dziak was 2-for-2 with a triple.

Northwest 10

Lake-Lehman 7

Lake-Lehman scored in each of its first four innings, but could not overcome a six-run second by Northwest in Monday’s WVC Division 3 game.

Max Paczewski had two hits and two runs scored in the loss.

Pittston Area 10

Dallas 2

Cole Cherkas threw a four-hitter April 27 when Pittston Area ended a 20-game winning streak in conference and playoff games by the defending state champions.

Mike Collins doubled and scored for Dallas, which had opened the WVC season with seven straight wins.

Dallas 13

Coughlin 0

Drew Patton and Josh Lydon combined on a three-hit shutout April 26 when Dallas won the WVC crossover game in five innings.

Patton struck out 10 and walked two in four innings. Lydon struck out the side in a hitless fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Nick Kocher was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Darren Kerdesky was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 7

Hanover Area 5

Lake-Lehman scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to pull out Wednesday’s WVC Division III extra-inning victory.

Kelsey Butco, Cassie Konopki, Emily Smith and Hunter Kline had two hits each. One of Butco’s hits was a double.

Wyoming Valley West 6

Dallas 4

Peyton Ross was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Dallas in Monday’s WVC crossover loss

Kendra Saba was also 3-for-4 while Gianna Spaciano drove in two runs.

Northwest 3

Lake-Lehman 2

Brooke Harvey’s home run in the fifth inning lifted Northwest to the WVC Division 3 win.

Corinna Scoblick had two hits for Lake-Lehman.

Tunkhannock 14

Coughlin 0

Kendra Schultz struck out 12 in a five-inning perfect game to lead Tunkhannock to the April 26 WVC crossover win.

Schultz also homered and drove in two runs.

Hailey Farr had four RBI.

Lake-Lehman 10

GAR 4

Amy Supey scored twice and drove in two runs for Lake-Lehman in the April 26 WVC Division 3 game.

Winning pitcher Abbey Hogan and Kelsey Butco each had two hits and scored a run. Hogan struck out 10.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dallas 9

Wyoming Seminary 7

Nick Solinsky scored four goals to lead Wednesday’s WVC road win.

Michael Starbuck, who had an assist, and Danny Meuser added two goals each.

Wyoming Area 17

Dallas 12

Nick Solinsky’s four goals and an assist were not enough for Dallas in Tuesday’s WVC crossover game.

Michael Starbuck had two goals and two assists in the loss while T.J. Herron and David Lipinski also scored twice.

Dallas 16

Coughlin 7

Nick Solinsky and Kyle Ripa scored three goals each to lead Dallas to the April 28 WVC victory.

Solinsky had two assists and Ripa had one.

T.J. Herron had two goals and five assists.

The Mountaineers took a 13-3 lead at halftime.

Tunkhannock 9

Lakeland 3

Brad Martin and Adam Martin each had hat tricks in the April 26 non-league win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 13

Crestwood 8

Jess Evans scored five goals to lead Lake-Lehman to Tuesday’s WVC win.

Kate Roberts added three goals and two assists while Alicia Galasso had two goals and an assist.

Grace Butler made 11 saves.

Dallas 11

Coughlin 8

Lauren Delamater scored four goals to lead Dallas to the April 26 WVC win.

Sam Banks and Melinda Ratchford each scored twice.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3

Hanover Area 2

Logan Evanosky had 19 kills and 11 points for Dallas, which rallied to win the WVC match, 25-19, 22-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-12 Wednesday.

Kyle Zern had 12 points and nine kills. Caleb Hill had 36 assists and seven kills.

Holy Redeemer 3

Lake-Lehman 0

Unbeaten defending champion Holy Redeemer rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-7 win Wednesday.

Tunkhannock 3

Hazleton Area 0

Avery Billings had 10 kills and 10 blocks to lead Tunkhannock to Tuesday’s 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Max Hardy had 25 assists and four aces.

Crestwood 3

Dallas 0

Crestwood won Monday’s WVC match, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18.

Logan Evanosky had six kills, nine digs and eight service points for Dallas. Kyle Zern had six kills, seven points and seven digs for the Mountaineers. Mikail Krochta had five blocks.

Hazleton Area 3

Lake-Lehman 0

Hazleton Area won the April 27 WVC match, 26-24, 25-19, 25-12.

Dallas freshman Celia Reabuck finishes the 100-meter dash against Pittston Area at Dallas High School. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_TTL050318TRKPADallas2-2.jpg Dallas freshman Celia Reabuck finishes the 100-meter dash against Pittston Area at Dallas High School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post Dallas and Pittston Area boys compete in the 1600 at Dallas High School. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_TTL050318TRKPADallas5-2.jpg Dallas and Pittston Area boys compete in the 1600 at Dallas High School. Sean McKeag | Dallas Post

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com and Tom Robinson For Dallas Post