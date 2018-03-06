Kingston Township issues snow warning to residents

As of now, the latest weather forecast from the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency is that we are likely to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow Wednesdsaywith the heaviest happening between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The winds are expected to be between 10 and 12 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The snow is anticipated to be light and powdery which will make snow drifts an issue. Any travel on I-81 East is not advised.

As always, Kingston Township officials ask residents to be patient with the Public Works Department. They will be doing the best they can to keep up with the storm. KT has a nine-member crew that does not work in shifts; therefore, they will work around the clock to keep roads as clear as possible.

The driver’s priority is to keep the main roads clear and then the secondary roads.

Please do not attempt to flag down or interfere in the duties of the plow truck drivers. Call the administration office at 570-696-3809 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with any concerns.

Reminders:

• Your driveway will be plowed in. This is not done on purpose. The drivers cannot pick the snow plow blade up for every driveway.

• Make sure your roadside mailboxes are securely in place. The township is not responsible for mailboxes pushed over from the weight of the snow.

• When clearing your property, do not throw snow/ice on to the road. Doing so can result in a citation.

• Make sure your plowing service does not direct or leave snow on the road way. Doing so can result in you, the homeowner, receiving a citation.

• If you have natural gas heat, keep your gas vent clear from snow. A snow-blocked vent can be very dangerous, releasing carbon monoxide into your house.

• If building a snow tunnel, keep it away from the roadway.

• Bring your pets inside.

• Check on and help your neighbors, especially the elderly and disabled.