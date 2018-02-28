Commentary: Bittner had special performance when Dallas needed it most

WILKES-BARRE – When the Dallas Mountaineers were cruising as expected early in the game, Jay Bittner was the one pouring in baskets.

As the season full of accomplishments, four years in the making for a large and talented senior class, was in danger of ending short of the team’s goals, Bittner was a calming influence.

Dallas coach Mark Belenski chose not to speak about Bittner’s performance in a Feb. 23 game at King’s College, saying instead that “it’s 17 guys that do the job for us.”

The coach’s actions, however, spoke louder than his words.

When the Mountaineers made it to the minute mark in the game with a tie score, possession of the ball and no more timeouts to use if they got stuck, Belenski confidently put the ball in his senior point guard’s hands, content in the knowledge his team would have the last shot at winning in regulation.

Matt Mathers ultimately produced the game-winner with his tip-in in the final second, but make no mistake, the 52-50 Dallas victory over Crestwood in the District 2 Class 5A boys basketball semifinal was made possible by the seemingly endless series of clutch plays Bittner provided when his team needed them most.

Numbers only tell part of the story of what Bittner provided to keeping alive the careers of an all-senior Dallas starting lineup, which makes up only half of the players from that class who are part of the team. Their careers were extended to the first appearance by a Back Mountain team in the three-year-old series of district championship games at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Dallas returned to the state boys basketball playoffs for the first time since 2008 and just the second time since 1991.

The Mountaineers got there behind Bittner’s 27 points, team-high three assists and calm control of a Dallas offense that committed just nine turnovers, only one in the fourth quarter, of an extremely tense game.

Bittner, who appears to be on path to be a quality addition to a Division III basketball program, is not the biggest star to come through District 2 basketball. His performance in the semifinal, however, was on a level with some of those turned in by the all-time greats – the type of game, considering the surrounding circumstances that we may wait several years to witness again.

“I would say my teammates were playing that way,” Bittner said when asked if he could grasp the quality of the effort he had just completed. “Everything I shot was off the catch. That means they were finding me in the open spot.

“My teammates just did a great job tonight. I really have to give them the credit. They did everything for me.”

One of the things they did best was recognize that, on this night, Bittner was their unquestioned leader in finding the path out of trouble.

“They got me open most of the entire game,” Bittner said. “They found the hot hand and stuck with it.

“We’ve been doing it all year.”

Bittner is correct.

Dallas has had others get hot, often more than one at a time, while putting together some impressive scoring sprees this season.

On this night, the Comets were the ones with several hot shooters.

While upset-minded Crestwood was shooting 68 percent from the floor, hitting 60 percent from 3-point range and taking away the Dallas inside game, most of the Mountaineers struggled.

Intent on reversing a 61-25 Dallas blowout when the teams met Feb. 2, Crestwood had all the momentum a minute into the fourth quarter of the game to determine a district finalist and state qualifier.

Bittner had scored 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers and making all three free throws when he was fouled attempting another, to get Dallas out to a 15-5 lead with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

The Comets dominated the next 18:36, outscoring Dallas, 35-18, for a 40-33 lead.

Dallas reached that point with Bittner shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point range and 6-for-9 overall while the rest of the team was 0-for-9 on 3s and 5-for-17 overall.

That’s when Bittner’s defense on the point forced Crestwood into a backcourt violation that he followed up with a long 3-pointer to start the comeback.

It was the first of two turnovers Bittner forced late in the game. The other came with 2:13 left and Bittner again followed it up with a 3-pointer, this one from 22 feet, to tie the game, 48-48, just 21 seconds later.

Crestwood took the lead again, but Bittner’s drive down the left side of the line quickly tied it again, for the final time, with 1:40 left.

With Joey Parsons, the team’s leading scorer on the season and its second-leading scorer in the game with 10 points, fouled out, Dallas still had an advantage once it had the late possession.

The chances of taking the ball away from Bittner were so slim and Crestwood was cautious in how much pressure it applied on the perimeter as Dallas waited for the final 10 seconds.

Bittner passed to Alex Charlton, who missed from the left corner.

The Mountaineers, however, had successfully run the clock down to the point where they could crash the boards aggressively with less risk of Crestwood having time to score. Brody Strickland got to the first rebound. When he could not score from the tough angle, Mathers was there, a step in front of a charging Bittner, to put in the winner.

