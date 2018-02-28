Dallas, Lake-Lehman each finish second in wrestling team standings

Dallas was just fourth in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 standings as part of a regular season in which it went 10-11 in dual-meet competition.

The Mountaineers were much stronger, however, when it came to tournament competition in the postseason.

Dallas led all WVC teams and finished second in the overall standings in Class 3A March 23-24 at the District 2 Wrestling Championships at the Kingston Armory. The Mountaineers advanced seven wrestlers to this weekend’s Northeast Regional Class 3A Championships in Bethlehem.

Lake-Lehman placed second in Class 2A, holding the lead for part of the second day after advancing six wrestlers to the finals. The Black Knights sent eight wrestlers to the Northeast Regional Class 2A Championships in Williamsport.

CLASS 3A

Delaware Valley ran away with the team title with 215 points.

Dallas posted 141 ½ to take second place by 15 ½ points over Hazleton Area, which led a tight group of seven teams within 20 ½ points of each other. Tunkhannock was fifth, just two points out of third place with 124.

Shawn Henninger and Steven Newell won titles for Dallas.

Newell repeated as champion by pinning Delaware Valley’s Jason Henderson in 51 seconds of the 170-pound final.

Henninger shut out Dave DeGroat, 3-0, for his title at 285.

“Last year, I came in third and it didn’t go as planned,” Henninger told the Times Leader. “This year, I came in and knew I had a tough bracket and never thought I’d be here.

“It’s unbelievable.”

Dallas freshman Thaddeus Mead pulled the biggest surprise of the tournament’s first day on the way to a second-place finish at 138.

Mead, the eighth-seed, upset top-seeded Gavin D’Amato from Tunkhannock, a defending champion, 5-4, in the quarterfinals.

“I knew I had to fend him off and try to keep him off my legs,” said Mead, who protected a one-point lead while on his feet for the final 30 seconds.

Mead followed it up with another upset in the semifinals before losing to Delaware Valley’s Mike McKinney, 12-0, in the final.

Kade Kravitz took third place at 145 and Dallas advanced three others wrestlers – John Betzko (152), Lenny Kelly (182) and Taylor Bolesta (220) – with fourth-place finishes.

Liam Farrell earned a sixth-place medal at 113.

Tunkhannock got championships from Dave Evans (106) and Tommy Traver (132) and qualified five wrestlers for regionals.

Sam Rice was second at 220 while David Gavek, at 120, and Connor Munley, at 182, placed third.

CLASS 2A

Lake-Lehman lost its team lead during the late rounds of consolations, then dropped its first five bouts in the finals, including a pair of close decisions.

Kaleb Konigus took the mat last and won the 285-pound title by beating Valley View’s Johns Shnipes, 2-1.

“As long as you get the win, that’s all that matters,” Konigus said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s by point or a pin.”

Zack Stuart (120), Robert Long (126), Garrett Kolb (132), Hunter Burke (138) and T.J. Meehan (195) all finished second.

Stuart lost a one-point decision in the final and Burke lost by two points.

Jake Trumbower, by quick pin at 145, and Nick Zaboski, by a 2-1 decision at 152, added the third-place finishes necessary to move on in Class 2A.

Riley Newman, at 170, and Thomas Nalbone, at 182, each finished sixth.

Honesdale won the team title with 225 points. Lake-Lehman outscored Western Wayne, 186-163, for second place.

Tunkhannocks Tommy Traver (front) gets caught in a cradle by Coughlin's Jacob Brown in the District 2 132 Class bout. Traver won on a decision to become District 2 Champion in the 132 pound weight class.

Staff Reports