There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

Bingo planned
NOXEN — 50/50 Bingo will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the Noxen School, School Street.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Players will pay per card. All proceeds benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club.
For more information, call 298-2052.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet
DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will host its monthly All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 11, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Road.
Adults are admitted for $10. Admission for children 10 years old and younger is $5.
For information, call 570-675-3334.