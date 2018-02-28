There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

Bingo planned

NOXEN — 50/50 Bingo will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the Noxen School, School Street.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Players will pay per card. All proceeds benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club.

For more information, call 298-2052.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will host its monthly All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 11, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Road.

Adults are admitted for $10. Admission for children 10 years old and younger is $5.

For information, call 570-675-3334.

Crime Watch meeting

SWEET VALLEY — The Sweet Valley Neighborhood Crime Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 in the multi-purpose building behind the Sweet Valley Church of Christ located at 5439 Main Road. All area residents are invited to discuss safety and security issues. There are special speakers at various meetings and anyone who would like to give a talk on specific topics is welcome. For more information, call Joe Yurko at 570-477-3839.

Birding walk slated

WYOMING — Join Bruce Troy, of Wild Birds Unlimited, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, for a leisurely walk through the Frances Slocum State Park to seek birds. The event is free.

The group will meet in the parking lot at the Environmental Education Center and boat rental. Bring your binoculars. For information, call 570-675-9900.

Easter Egg Hunt planned

DALLAS — Dallas Borough will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at noon on Sunday, March 18 at the Kenneth Young Memorial Park located on the corner of Burndale Road and Luzerne Avenue.

Children ages 1-12 who reside in Dallas Borough are invited to attend to hunt for eggs, play games and have their faces painted. There will also be a chance for children to win a raffle basket.

For information, call the Dallas Borough office at 570-675-1389.

MU hosts Blood Drive

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 19 in Huntzinger and Alden Trusts Rooms 218 and 219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. Appointments are available by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or by logging on to the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code, Misericordia. Walk-ins are welcome.

‘Fire Science and Safety’ lecture slated

KINGSTON – The Louis Maslow STEM School at Wyoming Seminary will present a lecture titled “Fire Science and Safety” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24 in the Buckingham Performing Arts Center, North Sprague Avenue. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Wyoming Seminary senior Bayley Forgues, a Harveys Lake Fire Company volunteer, will join with fellow firefighters to present an interactive lecture. She will discuss her background of four years of volunteer service and training, which includes the completion of several courses toward her professional certification. She will also discuss how understanding the science of fire can help in saving lives. Demonstrations of fire-fighting tools and equipment, preparedness and safety precautions, and a look at the history of fires on Sem’s campus also will be offered.

For more information, email jeidam2@wyomingseminary.org.