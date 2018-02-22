Zolner, Cheshire, Aitken set records in pool

TUNKHANNOCK – Abby Zolner led the way Wednesday afternoon when Dallas wrapped up the Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming season with a 140-43 romp over host Tunkhannock.

Zolner won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:17.88 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.89 before leading off the 200 freestyle relay win and anchoring the closing 400 freestyle win.

Annalise Cheshire and Missy Leonard also won two individual events and each was on the 200 freestyle relay win. Cheshire won the 50 freestyle in 24.90 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.58, along with anchoring the 200 freestyle relay. Leonard won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.81 and 500 freestyle in 5:37.04.

Sydney Bittner (100 breaststroke) and Abbey Sutzko (100 freestyle) each won an individual event and a relay.

Hannah Thomas and Jennifer Leonard were each on two winning relays.

Gianna Leo won diving.

Emma Thomas and Gabby Krochta each swam one leg on a winning relay.

Camryn Rogers had three second-place finishes to lead Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Seminary 110

Tunkhannock 58

Skylar Roerig set Tunkhannock pool records in the 50 freestyle (24.85) and 100 backstroke (1:00.32) to lead Wyoming Seminary to the Tuesday victory.

Camryn Rogers won the 100 freestyle for Tunkhannock.

Dallas 137

Berwick 46

Annalise Cheshire and Abby Zolner set school records for Dallas in the Feb. 15 WVC win.

Cheshire’s record came in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.74 seconds.

Zolner set the 100 breaststroke record in 1:11.46.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 99

Wyoming Seminary 84

Sawyer Aitken set a home pool record with a diving score of 279.85 for six dives Tuesday to set up Tunkhannock to go after the conference championship the next day against Dallas.

Les Richards Invitational

Tunkhannock’s Alex Bushre won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles Feb. 17 at Scranton High School.

Teammate Sawyer Aitken set a meet record while winning the diving a day earlier with an 11-dive score of 434.85.

“It’s starting to feel great now that I’m able to break some of these records,” Aitken said. “ … It just feels totally awesome.”

Dallas 133

Berwick 33

Shane Szczecinski won the 100 and 200 freestyles to lead Dallas in the Feb 15 WVC meet.

WRESTLING

Dallas 63

Meyers 11

Dallas opened a 52-0 lead in the Feb. 16 regular-season finale on its home mat.

The Mountaineers used the non-league victory to finish 10-11 in dual meets this season.

Eric Kriner got Dallas started with a 22-second pin at 132, then Thaddeus Mead, Kade Kravits, Brian Novicki and Steven Newell also added first-period pins within the first six outs.

Lenny Kelly and Liam Farrell also won by pin, Ben Yanchick won by technical fall and John Betzko added a 14-0 major decision.

Tunkhannock 47

Abington Heights 26

Tunkhannock concluded a 16-3 season with the Feb. 15 non-league win over visiting Abington Heights.

Sam Rice began the night with a 23-second pin at 285 pounds.

Matt Rosentel (113) and Connor Munley (182) also had first-period pins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 66

Dallas 62

Second-place Dallas gave unbeaten Division 1 champion Hazleton Area its closest battle of the Wyoming Valley Conference season before falling on the road in the Feb. 15 regular-season finale.

Josh Samec hit five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points for the Cougars, who took a 48-38 lead into the fourth quarter before holding off the Mountaineers.

Jay Bittner, who went 12-for-13 from the line, and Joey Parsons had 16 points each for Dallas.

The Mountaineers finished 13-3 in the WVC and went 18-4 for the regular season.

Hazleton Area was 16-0 and 21-1.

Holy Redeemer 73

Lake-Lehman 45

Collin Cook scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures when Holy Redeemer defeated Lake-Lehman in the Feb. 15 WVC finale.

C.J. Cercone scored 16 points for the Black Knights, who had their season come to an end at 2-20. They were last in the six-team Division 3 with a 1-15 WVC record.

Tunkhannock 68

Berwick 55

Tyler Faux hit seven of Tunkhannock’s nine 3-pointers to finish with 28 points in the Feb. 15 WVC Division 2 finale.

The win allowed the Tigers to finish 10-7 and tied for second in the six-team division.

Evan Turner had 13 points and Sean Harder added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 52

Tunkhannock 27

Madison Borum scored 18 points to lead Lake-Lehman in the Feb. 16 WVC Division 2 finale.

The Lady Knights took leads of 10-3 after one quarter and 25-11 at halftime.

Savannah Purdy added 12 points and Corinna Scoblick had 10 for Lake-Lehman, which finished 12-5 in the WVC to tie for third in the six-team division.

Abby Ritz led Tunkhannock with 10 points.

The Lady Tigers went 5-12 in the conference and placed last in the division.

Berwick 53

Tunkhannock 26

Reese Mensinger’s 25 points led Berwick to the WVC Division 2 victory Feb. 15.

Jess Ell led Tunkhannock with nine points.

Kevin Allen dives off the starting block in the 200 Freestyle race. Allen finished second in the race at Tunkhannock. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_d-tsw_faa.jpg Kevin Allen dives off the starting block in the 200 Freestyle race. Allen finished second in the race at Tunkhannock. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Mikail Krochta won the breast stoke portion of the 200 IM in the swim meet with Tunkhannock. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_d-tsw1_faa.jpg Mikail Krochta won the breast stoke portion of the 200 IM in the swim meet with Tunkhannock. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Emma Thomas of Dallas won the breast stroke portion of the 200IM the event against Tunkhannock. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_d-tsw2_faa.jpg Emma Thomas of Dallas won the breast stroke portion of the 200IM the event against Tunkhannock. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Emma Thomas comes out of the starting blocks in the first leg of the 200 Medley Relay for Dallas in the swim meet with Tunkhannock. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_d-tsw3_faa.jpg Emma Thomas comes out of the starting blocks in the first leg of the 200 Medley Relay for Dallas in the swim meet with Tunkhannock. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post