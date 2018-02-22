Girls basketball season comes to an end in quarterfinal round

YATESVILLE – The Dallas and Lake-Lehman girls basketball teams and both Tunkhannock basketball teams improved their season records from a year ago, but that was no help to the four teams when the District 2 playoffs opened Tuesday and Wednesday.

All four teams had their seasons come to an abrupt conclusion with losses in the quarterfinal round.

The three girls teams were all beaten in the Class 4A tournament Tuesday.

Dallas wound up 12-11 after going 12-12 last season. The Lady Mountaineers still managed a slight improvement after going without Lauren Charlton for more than half the games because of a shoulder injury that cut her season short early.

Lake-Lehman made the biggest jump in wins, going from 7-16 to 13-10.

The Tunkhannock girls improved from 5-17 to 8-15.

Tunkhannock went from 10-13 to 13-10 in a boys season that ended in Wednesday’s Class 4A quarterfinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 54

Dallas 41

With Dallas running out of options, Hanna Johnson did all she could to create some extra offense in her final game with the Lady Mountaineers.

Johnson turned in her playmaking style to instead score 19 points, but it was not enough as Wyoming Area eliminated Dallas in Tuesday’s quarterfinal at Pittston Area.

“In Hanna’s case, she’s used to being a distributor,” said Dallas coach Kelly Johnson, Hanna’s mother. “We’ve been encouraging her. She has a beautiful attack to the basket.”

Dallas was without its top two scorers.

Charlton, who has the team’s top average, is recovering from surgery and still has her arm in a sling.

Gianna Centrella, who scored the most total points, missed the game when the school made her ineligible.

“We’ve been pretty happy with our defense all year,” coach Johnson said. “Our defense has not been an issue at all, but offensively, once Charlton went out, we had to have some players step up. We asked them all to be an offensive threat at all times when they are on the floor.”

Hanna Johnson, who once spent her time making sure the ball got to the biggest offensive threats on the team, showed that she has learned to finish as well. She broke down the Wyoming Area defensive with spinning drives through the lane.

Defensive leader Kendra Saba hit three of her four shots and added eight points.

Dallas also got seven rebounds from Samantha Kern and six from Morgan MacNeely, who moved into the starting lineup for the playoff game.

After Wyoming Area scored the first four points, Dallas answered with five straight points. MacNeely’s free throw with 3:46 left in the first gave the Lady Mountaineers their only lead of the game.

Berwick 61

Lake-Lehman 48

Berwick outscored Lake-Lehman, 20-6, in the second quarter to take the lead, then kept going by going 11 of the first 12 points of the second half.

By the time they were down, the Lady Bulldogs had turned a 12-9 deficit into a 40-17 lead.

Reese Mensinger led Berwick with 17 points, including seven during the second quarter turnaround.

Four players accounted for all the Lake-Lehman scoring.

Sarah Salus, who hit two 3-pointers in the second half, and Corinna Scoblick finished with 13 points each.

Madison Borum had six points in the first quarter and scored 10 of her 12 in the first half. Samantha Purdy had all 10 of her points in the second half.

Scranton Prep 47

Tunkhannock 24

Freshman Rachael Rose scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter as top-seeded Scranton Prep posted its 21st win of the season and 16th straight.

Rose and Elisa Penatar did all the scoring when the Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Classics outscored the Lady Tigers, 16-4, in the third quarter to open a 35-18 lead.

Abby Ritz and Jess Ell each scored all six of their points for Tunkhannock in the first half. The Classics held the Lady Tigers to three baskets in the second half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley View 47

Tunkhannock 38

Valley View won Wednesday’s doubleheader opener at Scranton High School.

Tyler Faux led the Tigers with 15 points. Sean Harder added 11.

Lake-Lehman’s Madison Borum (No. 50) scores two of her 10 first half points against the Bulldogs of Berwick in a District II 4A playoff game held at Wyoming Area Tuesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Roundup1.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Madison Borum (No. 50) scores two of her 10 first half points against the Bulldogs of Berwick in a District II 4A playoff game held at Wyoming Area Tuesday night. Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Sarah Salus passes the ball to an open Lake-Lehman teammate against Berwick. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Roundup2.jpg Sarah Salus passes the ball to an open Lake-Lehman teammate against Berwick. Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Lake-Lehman guard Corinna Scoblick (No. 24) brings the ball downcourt for the Black Knights. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Roundup3.jpg Lake-Lehman guard Corinna Scoblick (No. 24) brings the ball downcourt for the Black Knights. Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post Lake-Lehman’s Savannah Purdy (No. 33) gets a hand on the ball from a driving Reese Mensinger (No. 2) for Berwick. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Roundup4.jpg Lake-Lehman’s Savannah Purdy (No. 33) gets a hand on the ball from a driving Reese Mensinger (No. 2) for Berwick. Tony Callaio | For Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post