Parsons, Bittner, Faux receive first-team honors

Joey Parsons and Jay Bittner from Dallas were named to the first team in Division 1 when Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball coaches met Feb. 18 to pick their all-star teams.

Teammate Alex Charlton was picked for the second team.

Tunkhannock placed Tyler Faux on the first team and Sean Harder on the second team in Division 2.

Boys coaches also selected the teams for the Moses All-Star Game April 6 at Holy Redeemer.

Parsons, Bittner, Charlton and Nick Kocher are part of the team that will be coached by Wyoming Area’s Pete Moses with assistance from Meyers’ Pat Toole.

Harder and Evan Turner will represent Tunkhannock on the team coached by Hanover Area’s Chris Gray with assistance from Holy Redeemer’s Paul Guido.

Hanna Johnson, Olivia Johnson and Gianna Centrella from Dallas all made the Division 1 girls second team.

Lauren Charlton, who missed the second half of the season with an injury, and Kendra Saba received honorable mention.

Lake-Lehman placed Savannah Purdy and Madison Borum on the second team. Corinna Scoblick and Sarah Salus received honorable mention.

The honorable mention list also include Tunkhannock’s Abby Ritz and Rebecca Avery.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post