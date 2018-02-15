Dallas uses quick pins late in match to rally past Lake-Lehman

John Betzko, Steven Newell and Lenny Kelley finished out Wednesday’s road match with three straight first-period pins from 160 to 182 pounds to rally Dallas to a 36-33, non-league wrestling victory over rival Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman took a 33-18 lead into the last three bouts by winning a stretch of five out of six bouts. Jake Trumbower’s pin at 152 created the 15-point lead.

Betzko and Newell brought Dallas close and Kelley provided the winning points.

Following a Lake-Lehman forfeit victory at 195 to open the night, Dallas won three out of four bouts for a 15-9 lead.

Taylor Bolesta from Dallas, at 220, and Kaleb Konigus from Lake-Lehman, at 285, each won low-scoring decisions.

Nathan Savignano and Liam Farrell then put together consecutive Dallas pins at the lightest two weight classes. Farrell’s pin came in 10 seconds.

Zack Stuart and Garrett Kolb sandwiched decisions around pins in under a minute by Josh Bonomo and Robert Long as Lake-Lehman took the lead.

Kade Kravits had a decision for Dallas at 145.

Western Wayne 40

Dallas 28

Dallas dropped a non-league match against the Lackawanna League Division 2 champions Tuesday.

Tunkhannock 69

Meyers 9

Ethan Munley, Tommy Traver, Brian Christ, Matt Rosentel and Dave Evans all had first-period pins for Tunkhannock in Tuesday’s non-league win.

Coughlin 53

Lake-Lehman 22

Coughlin won the Feb. 9 match which sent WVC division champions against each other.

Nick Zaboski had a pin at 160 and Riley Newman followed with a major decision at 170 to bring Lake-Lehman within, 17-13, of the Division 1 champions.

The Division 2 champion Black Knights won two of the next four bouts to stay within 29-22 before the Crusaders won the final four bouts.

Hunter Burke (145) and Kaleb Konigus (285) each pulled out one-point decisions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 57

Hazleton Area 40

After dropping six straight games to tumble to the .500 mark, the Dallas girls basketball team assured itself of a winning season by closing the regular season with two straight wins.

The last win was an impressive one, with four players scoring in double figures Wednesday for a victory over Hazleton Area, a team that began the week fighting for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 championship.

Samantha Kern led the way with 14 points, Hanna Johnson and Gianna Centrella scored 13 points each and Olivia Johnson added 11.

The Lady Mountaineers took an 18-10 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 36-27 at halftime, then 51-34 through three quarters.

Dallas finished 7-9 for fifth in the six-team division, where it matches up with five larger schools. It improved to 12-10 overall for sixth among the 10 teams fighting for the eight District 2 Class 4A playoff berths, making a quarterfinal matchup with Wyoming Area the most likely scenario.

Holy Redeemer 56

Lake-Lehman 50

Cameron Marcinkowski scored 17 points to lead the way as Holy Redeemer used Wednesday’s win to move into a tie for first place and force a playoff for the WVC Division 2 title with Nanticoke.

Sarah Salus led Lake-Lehman with 20 points. Savannah Purdy and Madison Borum added 11 points each.

Lake-Lehman was 11-5 and 12-9 through Wednesday, with one game remaining. The Lady Knights were fifth in the District 2 Class 4A playoff standings.

Dallas 64

Coughlin 26

Samantha Kern scored 16 points and Gianna Centrella added 15 to lead Dallas to Monday’s victory.

The Lady Mountaineers held Coughlin to seven first-half points to open a 19-point lead.

Berwick 48

Lake-Lehman 35

Sarah Salus had 12 points for Lake-Lehman in Monday’s WVC Division 2 loss.

Nanticoke 67

Tunkhannock 47

Amiah Lukowski had 19 points for Nanticoke in the win that clinched at least a tie for the WVC Division 2 title for the Trojanettes.

Abby Ritz had 19 for Tunkhannock, which as of Thursday morning was clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in District 2 Class 4A.

Pittston Area 43

Dallas 35

Pittston Area broke open a one-point game in the fourth quarter to complete a season sweep of visiting Dallas with the Feb. 9 WVC Division 1 victory.

Leah Hodick scored 23 points in the win and had 12 points to key a 17-10 Pittston Area advantage in the fourth quarter.

Gianna Centrella had half of her 16 points and four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Dallas.

Hanna Johnson added nine points in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 56

Nanticoke 51

Tyler Faux scored five of his 21 points in overtime Tuesday night when the host Tigers knocked off the WVC Division 2 champion Trojans.

Sean Harder scored nine of his 15 points in the first quarter for Tunkhannock.

The Tigers recovered after Nate Kreitzer threw in one of his eight 3-pointers off an-inbounds play from beyond midcourt with less than a second remaining in regulation to force the overtime.

Dallas 68

Coughlin 26

Joey Parsons scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter to get Dallas out to a 22-5 lead Tuesday on the way to its fourth straight win, all in WVC Division 1 games.

Alex Charlton added 16 points, including 12 in the third quarter.

Wyoming Seminary 50

Lake-Lehman 26

Dimitri Gnall scored 14 points Tuesday to lead Wyoming Seminary to the victory that clinched the WVC Division 3 title for the Blue Knights.

Jake Koretz, a freshman from Dallas, added 11 points for Wyoming Seminary.

Alex Magdalinski led Lake-Lehman with 10 points.

Tunkhannock 49

Meyers 39

Sean Harder scored 18 points and Tyler Faux added 13 to lead Tunkhannock to the WVC Division 2 win Feb. 9.

Northwest 52

Lake-Lehman 38

Lake-Lehman led after one quarter and at halftime before falling short in the Feb. 9 WVC Division 3 game.

Max Paczewski led Lake-Lehman with 11 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Pittston Area 101

Lake-Lehman 68

Pittston Area won the Tuesday WVC meet.

BOYS SWIMMING

Postponement

The Dallas at Tunkhannock meet, likely to decide the WVC title, was postponed from Wednesday to Feb. 21.

Both teams are 7-0 and have one other conference meet remaining, so the winner is assured of no worse than a tie for the division title.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Wrestling-2.jpg

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post