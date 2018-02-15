Misericordia University basketball teams put together winning seasons

WILKES-BARRE – The Misericordia men’s basketball team is headed to the playoffs behind the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom’s most dynamic offensive weapon.

The Misericordia women used one of the nation’s top team rebounding efforts to keep themselves in position to fight for a conference playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

Both teams split games in consecutive doubleheaders at their rivals from Wilkes-Barre last week as they neared the end of winning seasons.

Misericordia beat King’s, 94-85, on the men’s side Feb. 8, but lost to conference regular-season champion Wilkes, 86-72, two days later.

The women fell at playoff-bound King’s, 74-59, but pounded Wilkes, 87-54.

The season-long strengths were on display in those games.

Jason Kenny, the conference scoring leader, came within two points of a career-high when he fired in 37 points during the win at King’s.

The junior guard from Mid Valley went 10-for-12 from the floor, 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and 11-for-13 from the line. He had 23 points before missing for the first time late in the first half.

“In warm-ups, I was just hitting from all over the place,” Kenny said. “I had a lot of confidence going into the game.”

It showed.

Kenny burned King’s from long distance, then when the Monarchs reacted, he started beating them on drives to the basket on the way to MAC Freedom Player of the Week honors. He hit four 3-pointers in a span of 2:12 to start his scoring outburst.

“Jason’s the quickest guy I’ve coached since I’ve been here, the quickest guy I’ve been around, including my playing days,” Misericordia coach Willie Chandler said. “He gets by you and it’s one, two steps and he’s making a layup. Teams get nervous about that so they back off and Jason’s a career 40-percent, 3-point shooter.

“He hasn’t been shooting as well this year, so teams have been trying to stop him from going to the rim.”

More often this season, it has been the drives which have gotten Kenny started.

“I always look to drive first before the 3s, but they were sagging off me to begin with,” Kenny said.

Kenny had 18 points and seven assists in the loss at Wilkes, then 19 more points in Tuesday’s 59-58 victory over DeSales to move into fifth place on the school’s career scoring list with 1,474 points. Chandler is on top of that list.

While Kenny has averaged 20.3 points, Tre’ Fields has added 13.6, Tony Harding 12.4 and Noah Rivera 10.2.

“If all those guys get going, it’s tough to match up with us,” Chandler said.

Fields had 27 points in the win at King’s.

The Cougars went into the weekend in a three-way tie for second place in the MAC Freedom and waiting to see if they would open the four-team playoffs against Wilkes, DeSales or Eastern.

The Misericordia women developed a distinct style a year ago in Jason Rhine’s first season as head coach.

Rhine transformed a team that had been 17-57 in the previous three seasons combined into one that went 19-9 and had the best MAC Freedom finish (11-3) in school history.

Misericordia made the turnaround by leading the nation in defensive rebounds per game.

The Cougars have ranked in the top five nationally in rebounding differential much of this season.

“When I got hired last year, I told them, ‘it doesn’t matter what your record was, what matters is we’re going to rebound’,” said Rhine, who was named conference Coach of the Year. “I don’t care how many turnovers we have a game. We’ve won a bunch of games where we’ve had 25-plus turnovers because we wind up with 50-plus rebounds.”

Rhine said the willingness to rebound represents a willingness to win.

There is more to the effort than sheer willpower, however.

“We’re not a lacrosse team and we’re not a football team,” Rhine said. “I don’t take pride in just screaming about rebounding.

“It’s just working on weak sides and playing percentages. I’m a big stat guy. We look at a lot of shot charts and where misses go. That’s what our drills are based off of and we also have some really challenging drills, including one we call Battleground.”

Paige Wampole and Rachel Carmody are first and second on the team in rebounding while ranking second and third in scoring.

On average, Misericordia outrebounds opponents, 49.8-36.6.

The women entered Saturday’s season finale with an 8-5 conference and 15-9 overall mark. The game against Manhattanville was to break a fourth-place tie and determine the final playoff berth.

Misericordia’s men were 9-4 and 14-10.

Misericordia’s Brenna Karnish (No. 33) shoots over the King’s College defense. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Karnish.jpg Misericordia’s Brenna Karnish (No. 33) shoots over the King’s College defense. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post Jason Kenny shoot a few three-pointers in the first period of a recent Misericordia University basketball game. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Kenny.jpg Jason Kenny shoot a few three-pointers in the first period of a recent Misericordia University basketball game. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post Misericordia’s Tyler Mann (No. 2) shoots. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mann.jpg Misericordia’s Tyler Mann (No. 2) shoots. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post Misericordia’s Brenna Karnish (No. 33) shoots over the King’s College defense. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Karnish.CMYK_.jpg Misericordia’s Brenna Karnish (No. 33) shoots over the King’s College defense. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post Jason Kenny shoot a few three-pointers in the first period of a recent Misericordia University basketball game. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Kenny.CMYK_.jpg Jason Kenny shoot a few three-pointers in the first period of a recent Misericordia University basketball game. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post Misericordia’s Tyler Mann (No. 2) shoots. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mann.CMYK_.jpg Misericordia’s Tyler Mann (No. 2) shoots. Aimee Dilger file photos | Dallas Post

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post