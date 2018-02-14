Back Mountain residents in the news

Nardone on Notre Dame dean’s list

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Madison G. Nardone, of Shavertown, has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre

Dame’s Mendoza College of Business for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2017 semester.

Four named to dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Four Back Mountain students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Susquehanna University. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.

Emily Malak, of Shavertown, is a psychology and neuroscience major in the Class of 2018. A 2014 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, she is the daughter of Richard and Melissa Malak.

Kelly Sweeney, of Shavertown, is a history and communication arts-communication studies major in the Class of 2018. A 2014 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, she is the daughter of John and Ann Sweeney.

Justin Yavorski, of Dallas, is a creative writing and broadcasting major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Dallas High School, heis the son of Kelly Salitis and Blaise Yavorski.

Brianna Grey, of Tunkhannock, is a history-secondary education and German education major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, he is the daughter of John and Monika Grey.

Bendick named to dean’s list

WILLIAMSPORT — Abigail Bendick, of Shavertown, has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Lycoming College. Students make the dean’s list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.

Montross on dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, OH — Joshua Montross, of Dallas, PA, was named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

McMonagle participates in conference

WILKES-BARRE — Courtney McMonagle, of Shavertown, is one of six Wilkes University students participating in the Second Annual Wyoming Valley Undergraduate History Conference on Feb. 21. The conference will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Cohen Science Center, 140 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. McMonagle’s research is entitled, “The Magic of Reformation Era Europe: Witchcraft and the Courts.”

Hudson serving internship

WILKES-BARRE — Elizabeth Hudson, of Shavertown, is one of over 90 Wilkes University students participating in an internship for the spring 2018 semester. A psychology major, Hudson is interning with Luzerne County Children and Youth.