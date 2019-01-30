The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins leading scorer Teddy Blueger has officially received the call to the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old Blueger currently has 21 goals, 18 assists and is a team leading plus-20 in 45 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

His 21 goals ties a career-high set last season in 70 games. It is also good enough for fourth in the American Hockey League.

Blueger is currently riding a hot streak with points in his last five games, which includes the game-winning overtime goal against Binghamton in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s last game before the all-star break. In that stretch he has four goals and four assists. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top goal scorer, with Adam Johnson behind him in second with 14 goals.

The former second-round pick from the 2012 draft is currently in his third season with the Penguins organization and he has racked up 49 goals, 66 assists, 115 points and a plus-58 in 179 career games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 6-foot, 195-pound center will look to make his debut at home on national television against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

