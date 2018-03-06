D2 swimming: Dallas delivers again, wins Class 2A girls and boys titles

WILKES-BARRE — Abby Zolner decided it was her turn to have the limelight.

Normally, as has been the case for the past four years, it is her teammate, Annalise Cheshire, who anchors the decisive 400 free relay. But in her final district race, Zolner wanted to swim the last leg.

And the call paid off — Zolner won Dallas a district championship.

Seniors Zolner and Cheshire capped off a career sweep, leading the Mountaineers to their fourth consecutive District 2 Class 2A girls swimming championship Monday in the final day of competition. The Dallas boys joined the girls on the top of the podium with their first district championship since 2016.

“Anna is usually the anchor because she is the best under pressure,” Zolner said. “But I decided it was my turn this year. I thought, ‘I can do it, I can do it, I can’t let my team down.’

“It was for a district title. When I touched, I didn’t want to look up. Anna was screaming. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Dallas edged Wyoming Seminary for the girls championship by a 268-255 point differential. Trailing by a point with three events left, the Mountaineers outscored Tunkhannock by 76 points the rest of the way to win the boys standings.

“I used to pray for times like this,” Dallas senior Tony Caravaggio said. “It is just an amazing feeling to get districts back.”

The Mountaineers needed a clean race in the 400 free relay to secure the victory on the girls side. With a seven-point lead, a top-two finish would ensure a district title.

Cheshire started the race with a two-hundredths of a second lead over Wyoming Seminary before giving way to Gabby Krochta and Melissa Leonard, who found themselves trailing by 2.5 seconds heading into the final 200 yards.

Zolner crept up on Wyoming Seminary’s Tara Kupsky, surpassing her in the final 25 yards. Zolner gave Dallas a 29-hundredths of a second win with a 3:34.52.

“It means a lot to us to go out with a bang, and to have my teammates and everyone else by my side,” Cheshire said. “For me going first, it was definitely a different perspective. It was hard to see her swimming and it coming down to the wire. It is amazing.”

Holy Redeemer sophomore Margaret Walting established new pool and district records in the 100 breast. Her time of 1:04.05 took down a six-year old record by 18-hundredths of a second. As icing on the cake, it was her first individual district gold medal.

“It’s nice to know that all of the hard work pays off, even if it might seem insignificant at times,” Walting said. “I swam that race so many times — once you get that pace, just keep going.”

The Dallas boys’ ascent up the team standings was largely in part to four straight first-place finishes to close the meet. The three individual winners — Shane Szczecinski, Ryan Spears and Mikail Krochta — teamed up with Caravaggio for an all-seniors 400 free relay that won in 3:19.23.

Szczecinski trimmed 12 seconds off of his seed time to finish in five minutes flat in the 500 free. He handily beat favorite Conor McCall, of Scranton Prep, by more than 10 seconds.

“Five minutes flat is very aesthetically pleasing,” Szczecinski said. “For the first 200, I could feel every second of it. It was me and McCall the whole way. But, after that, I started taking off.”

Spears was the third seed heading into the 100 breast race. He came off the starting block in full force, gathering a lead of more than a second through 50 yards. Spears finished with a 1:01.64 for first place.

“I am so happy — I can’t even explain,” Spears said. “I have been sick over the summer, so coming back and shaving 2.5 seconds off of my 100 is so awesome. I am just glad to have done it for my senior year.”

Mikail Krochta walked out of the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center with three district gold medals around his neck for championships. He recorded his second individual first place, winning the 100 back in 53.86 seconds. His victory sealed the Mountaineers’ team title.

Dallas garnered its first win of the afternoon when Leonard won the girls 500 free in 5:12.7. Leonard trailed throughout most of the race but jetted past Scranton Prep’s Corinne McCall in the final 50 yards. She completed districts with three first place swims.

“In the last 100, I knew I could win,” Leonard said. “I was with this girl next to me. I knew I could just swim and get it done. All I had to do was focus on what I was swimming. I felt very confident while I was swimming.”

Wyoming Seminary freshman Skylar Roerig outpaced eight-time district individual winner Cheshire in the 100 free. Roerig won with a time of 52.05 seconds, beating her Dallas counterpart by 17-hundredths of a second.

“I went all-out the whole time,” Roerig said. “Don’t slow down. And try not to groove. I honestly had to look at the scoreboard to believe.”

After his team was disqualified in the 200 free relay on Saturday, Alex Bushre turned things around for Tunkhannock by winning the 100 free in 49.09 seconds. The Tigers took three of the top four spots with a silver from Davis Tidball and a fourth-place swim by Dylan Mislevy to leapfrog back into the lead following Monday’s first race.

“It definitely feels a lot better,” Bushre said. “I knew we had to do what we practiced. It was all turns, technique. Don’t screw up. The whole team has worked hard not to make mistakes.”

The top two finishers earn seeds to the PIAA Championships next week at Bucknell University.

Wyoming Seminary freshman Skylar Roerig made her mark in her first District 2 meet, winning the 100 freestyle event on Monday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA1.jpg Wyoming Seminary freshman Skylar Roerig made her mark in her first District 2 meet, winning the 100 freestyle event on Monday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Kayla Kruk of Holy Redeemer competes in the 100 back on Monday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA5.jpg Kayla Kruk of Holy Redeemer competes in the 100 back on Monday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Dallas’ Melissa Leonard won the 500 free during the District 2 Class 2A championships on Monday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA3.jpg Dallas’ Melissa Leonard won the 500 free during the District 2 Class 2A championships on Monday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Mikail Krochta was part of a late surge for the Dallas boys squad that earned the Mounts the district crown. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA4.jpg Mikail Krochta was part of a late surge for the Dallas boys squad that earned the Mounts the district crown. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Dallas swimmers react as teammate Shane Szczecinski won the 500 free on Monday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA6.jpg Dallas swimmers react as teammate Shane Szczecinski won the 500 free on Monday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Dallas’ Annalise Cheshire (center) helped the Mountaineers girls team win their fourth consecutive District 2 championship on Monday in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TTL030618SwimAA2.jpg Dallas’ Annalise Cheshire (center) helped the Mountaineers girls team win their fourth consecutive District 2 championship on Monday in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader

District 2 Class 2A Championships GIRLS Standings – 1. Dallas (DAL) 268; 2. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 255; 3. Scranton Prep (SP) 251; 4. Holy Redeemer (HR) 197; 5. Berwick (BER) 78; 6. Tunkhannock (TUN) 74.5; 7. Elk Lake (EL) 53; 8. Valley View (VV) 42; 9. Dunmore (DUN) 31; 10. Holy Cross (HC) 29; 11. Meyers (MEY) 25; 12 Nanticoke (NAN) 21; 13. Honesdale (HON) 20; 14. West Scranton (WS) 10; 15. Wyoming Area (WA) 9; 16. Western Wayne (WW) 8.5; 17. Coughlin (COU) 4; 18. Lakeland (LAK) 2 100 Free – 1. SEM Skylar Roerig 52.05; 2. DAL Annalise Cheshire 52.22; 3. SEM Kylee Kolbicka 53.58; 4. SP Alison Prushinski 54.15; 5. BER Sydney Lloyd 54.54; 6. SEM Noam Wasik 55.79; 7. SP Lauren Lanzendorfer; 8. WW Grace Hollister; 8. TUN Camryn Rogers; 10. DAL Abbey Sutzko; 11. HR Cate Blaum; 12. SP Abigail Bowen 500 Free – 1. DAL Melissa Leonard 5:12.7; 2. SP Corinne McCall 5:16; 3. SEM Aviah Dahlgren 5:16.67; 4. DAL Emma Thomas 5:20.03; 5. SEM Paige Jackett 5:28.5; 6. BER Mia Doll 5:33.04; 7. SP Taylor Newton; 8. TUN Sara Fetter; 9. DUN Madeline Healey; 10. SEM Jess Kishbaugh; 11. DAL Jennifer Leonard; 12. NAN Deanna Wadzin 100 Back – 1. SP Alison Prushinski 58.04; 2. SP Peyton McNulty 58.39; 3. SP Victoria Wrobleski 1:00.86; 4. HR Kayla Kruk 1:02.86; 5. DUN Colleen Brown 1:03.16; 6. HR Emily Mahler 1:03.42; 7. HR Emily Duris; 8. DAL Hannah Thomas; 9. TUN Taylor Lynn; 10. HC Abigail Hoban; 11. LAK Madison O’Donnell; 12. VV Flynn Jones 100 Breast – 1. HR Margaret Walting 1:04.05; 2. SEM Madi Federici 1:07.75; 3. SP Peyton McNulty 1:08.58; 4. SP Erica Prushinski 1:11.87; 5. EL Lydia Ofalt 1:11.99; 6. HR Cate Blaum 1:12.02; 7. DAL Sydney Bittner; 8. VV Charisse Mulherin; 9. DAL Kaitlyn VanEtten; 10. SP Kerry McGrath; 11. WS Aubrey Mangan; 12. TUN Alexis Hutchins 400 Free Relay – 1. DAL (Annalise Cheshire, Gabby Krochta, Melissa Leonard, Abby Zolner) 3:34.52; 2. SEM (Skylar Roerig, Aviah Dahlgren, Kylee Kolbicka, Tara Kupsky) 3:34.81; 3. SP (Lauren Lanzendorfer, Victoria Wrobleski, Corinne McCall, Abigail Bowen) 3:45.62; 4. HR (Emily Mahler, Corinne Smith, Hannah Kern, Cate Blaum) 3:53.65; 5. TUN (Sara Fetter, Erin Weaver, Taylor Lynn, Camryn Rogers) 3:57.42; 6. BER (Analiese Eisenhauer, Courtney Turowski, Mia Doll, Sydney Lloyd) 4:09.21; 7. EL; 8. MEY; 9. WS; 10. NAN; 11. VV; 12. COU BOYS Standings – 1. Dallas (DAL) 269; 2. Tunkhannock (TUN) 196; 3. Holy Redeemer (HR) 163; 4. Scranton Prep (SP) 155; 5. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 117; 6. Elk Lake (EL) 98; 7. Nanticoke (NAN) 83; 8. Valley View (VV) 80; 9. Berwick (BER) 39; 10. Wyoming Area (WA) 25; 11. Lakeland (LAK) 21; 12. Holy Cross (HC) 20; 13. Lake-Lehman (LL) 15; 14. Meyers (MEY) 5 100 Free – 1. TUN Alex Bushre 49.09; 2. TUN Davis Tidball 49.57; 3. VV Alex Langel 49.71; 4. TUN Dylan Mislevy 51.23; 5. DAL Ryan Spears 51.46; 6. SEM Bobby de Luna 52.99; 7. HR Mike Williams; 8. DAL Zach Blockus; 9. SP Benjamin Worrell; 10. HR Dan Dost; 10. HR Mike Sankey; 12. EL Noah Staff 500 Free – 1. DAL Shane Szczecinski 5:00; 2. SP Connor McCall 5:10.38; 3. DAL Tony Caravaggio 5:11.71; 4. HC Andrew Healey 5:14.78; 5. HR Colton Smith 5:17.11; 6. EL Kale Decker 5:17.26; 7. SEM Nathan Tindell; 8. HR Adam Smith; 9. DAL David Rinehimer 5:29.87; 10. DAL Jack Stout; 11. HR Josh Mayerski; 12. EL Zach Grosvenor 100 Back – 1. DAL Mikail Krochta 53.86; 2. SEM Yonah Wasik 54.25; 3. TUN Davis Tidball 56.73; 4. LAK Peter Kawash 58.31; 5. LL Logan Kuhar 59.62; 6. DAL Kevin Allen 1:01.5; 7. DAL Zach Minarik; 8. HR Matt Dinh; 9. VV Austin Langel; 10. NAN Julian Homa; 11. TUN Julien Madus; 12. NAN Christian Mavus 100 Breast – 1. DAL Ryan Spears 1:01.64; 2. VV Alex Langel 1:03.5; 3. SP Joseph Cholish 1:03.73; 4. NAN Christopher Cabonilas 1:03.88; 5. TUN Dyllan Henning 1:04.18; 6. DAL Dennis Dukinas 1:06.69; 7. DAL Evan Sabecky; 8. MEY Jacob Schultz; 9. TUN AJ Hodge; 10. DAL Issa Dahdal; 11. BER Colin Hill; 12. TUN Adam Martin 400 Free Relay – 1. DAL (Shane Szczecinski, Tony Caravaggio, Ryan Spears, Mikail Krochta) 3:19.23; 2. HR (Adam Mahler, Mike Williams, Matt Dinh, Colton Smith) 3:30.12; 3. EL (Kale Decker, Zach Grosvenor, Noah Staff, Nathan Grosvenor) 3:45.16; 4. TUN (Ben Tidball, Mike Astegher, AJ Hodge, Julien Madus) 3:47.54; 5. SP (Benjamin Worrell, Harrison Oven, Jospeh Cholish, Patrick Redington) 3:54.03; 6. NAN (Hector Panecatl, Michael Marcella, Daniel Chalarca, Jeffrey DeRocco) 4:10.66; 7. WA; 8. BER