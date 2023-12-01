The quarterback has committed to the University of Kentucky. His favorite receiver will be rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Those two are just the tip of a deep iceberg of talent Dallas must deal with when the District 2 champion Mountaineers (14-0) play District 3 and defending state champion Bishop McDevitt (13-0) in a PIAA Class 4A semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington.

Tickets cost $8, plus a processing fee, and are only available at piaa.org. No tickets will be sold at the gate. All fans are required to have a ticket.

“We’ve had a great week so far,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “The weather has been a challenge, but everybody is dealing with that. We watched practice film and that’s where you can tell. When you’re breaking down the practice film together, they are dialed in. You can see it.”

Mannello talked about all the speed Bonner-Prendie presented in a 28-27 quarterfinal win last Friday. McDevitt has even more speed — and more talent.

First up is McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders, who chose Kentucky from over two dozen Division I offers. Georgia, Michigan and Penn State were among them. Saunders makes excellent reads, gets the ball out quickly and can buy time with his mobility. Instead of taking off once things break down, Saunders keeps looking downfield. The junior has 54 TD passes this season and 154 for his career.

The guy Saunders look for the most is Rico Scott, who will be heading to Alabama. Scott is lightning quick, makes precision cuts running patterns and is a breakaway threat every time he gets the ball. Scott has recorded consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has 49 career TD receptions.

Also available is wideout Chase Regan, who will be headed to James Madison. He also surpassed 1,000 yards receiving as well.

Dallas’ secondary of Gavin Lewis, Mike Lewis, Nate Malarkey and Lucas Tirpak has 19 of the Mountaineers’ 23 interceptions. Gavin Lewis with six and Malarkey with five lead the unit. McDevitt, though, will no doubt present the biggest challenge.

“Obviously, there is speed all over the place and the quarterback has a tremendous arm,” Mannello said, “but you still have to structure every defense with stopping the run first and still be able to defend the pass. You have to figure out ways to avoid (big plays). They’re going to get their plays. You got to be able to tackle in the open field and minimize the gash plays.”

Flipping to the other side of the ball, McDevitt has 29 takeaways. Edge rusher Nick Slogik will be heading to East Carolina where he’ll play football and baseball. Cornerback Jaire Rawlison has committed to Kent State.

Yet despite all that talent, McDevitt needed to rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Manheim Central 23-17 for the District 3 championship.

While McDevitt creates a lot of turnovers, Dallas doesn’t commit many. The Mountaineers’ only lost fumble in the postseason was made by backups vs. Nanticoke Area. The first-team offense hasn’t turned over the ball since Week 7.

Dallas really had to grind out its last two victories, including a 21-18 victory over Valley View for the D2-4A title prior to the Bonner-Prendie win.

The Mountaineers needed a touchdown run by running back Dylan Geskey with 4:42 remaining to defeat Valley View. They trailed four times vs. Bonner-Prendie before a 1-yard run by quarterback Ryan Zapoticky followed by Rowan Laubach’s extra point produced the overtime win.