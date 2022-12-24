Crestwood running back Noah Schultz was selected as the Times Leader Co-Player of the Year. Schultz rushed for 2,431 yards and 35 touchdowns.

ALL-WVC OFFENSE

Tyler Wolfe

Hazleton Area

QB – Senior

The Times Leader Player of the Year in 2021 turned in another outstanding season. Completed 125 of 188 passes (67%) for 2,051 yards and 24 touchdowns. Also rushed for 134 yards and two TDs.

Parker Bolesta

Dallas

RB – Senior

Co-Player of the Year

Two-time All-WVC selection was the back to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season since 2010. The Stony Brook commit finished with 2,430 yards on 241 carries (10.1 avg.) and 34 touchdowns. Also started at defensive end.

Noah Schultz

Crestwood

RB – Senior

Co-Player of the Year

Two-time All-WVC selection rushed for 2,431 yards on 253 carries (9.6 avg.) and 35 TDs while catching 17 passes for 175 yards and a TD. Also had a punt return touchdown. Set the school records for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season.

Aaron Crossley

Wyoming Area

RB – Junior

Crossley set the school record by rushing for 2,115 yards. Also set the school record with seven TDs in a game. Averaged 9.5 yards per carry and rushed for 24 touchdowns. Also threw two TD passes and was a force on defense as a linebacker.

Mekhi Nelson

Wilkes-Barre Area

RB – Junior

A breakaway threat every time he touched the ball. Rushed for 1,670 yards and 22 touchdowns. Caught 17 passes for 341 yards and three TDs. Also made 29 tackles and had an interception.

Kevin Lockett

Pittston Area

WR – Senior

Selected to the All-WVC team for a second time, Lockett hauled in 43 passes for 735 yards and nine touchdowns. Recorded four 100-yard receiving games. Was one of the best at getting contested passes.

Zach Perta

Holy Redeemer

WR – Senior

Extremely fast and elusive, Perta finished with 51 receptions for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also had a kick return touchdown. On defense, made 13 tackles and had an interception.

Connor Shamany

Hazleton Area

WR – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection excelled at winning contested throws with his 6-foot-4 size. Had 41 catches for 782 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 28 tackles, picked off two passes and had a fumble recovery.

Naquan Johnson

Wilkes-Barre Area

TE – Junior

The two-way standout had 26 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Made 74 tackles and recorded 10 sacks as a defensive end. Also served as the team’s main returner.

Ian Bednar

Wilkes-Barre Area

OL – Senior

The four-year starter was selected all-WVC for a second time. Recorded 18 pancake blocks. The two-time team captain also had 47 tackles and a sack.

Aidan Jardine

Crestwood

OL – Senior

The three-year starter could have been selected on either side of the ball. He blocked for the WVC’s most prolific running attack while making 13 tackles and picking off two passes on defense.

Colby Klinetob

Dallas

OL – Senior

The three-year starter was one of the WVC’s top run blockers, often driving his opponent well off the line. Also stood out pass blocking. He was versatile and capable of playing all five line positions.

Jeff Kozerski

Holy Redeemer

OL – Senior

The four-year starter blocked for one of the WVC’s top passing attacks. As a linebacker, he had 98 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Jake Mills

Pittston Area

OL – Senior

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Mills was responsible of protecting the blind side at left tackle. As a run blocker, he used his strength to dominate and steer defenders. Was also very capable of blocking at the second level.

Ethan Speece

Wyoming Area

OL – Senior

Speece was the key piece in Wyoming Area having a 2,000-yard rusher. He showed his running blocking domination with 30 pancakes. On defense, totaled 30 tackles and two sacks and forced three fumbles.

DEFENSE

Magus Bibla

Crestwood

DL – Senior

Arguably the most dominant D-lineman in the WVC, Bibla finished with 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, six QB hurries and four forced fumbles. Blocked two punts and was a blocking receiver on offense.

John Jones

Crestwood

DL – Senior

The four-year starter could have been selected as an offensive lineman. He was a mauling as a run blocker for the WVC’s best rushing attack and a run stuffer on defense with 35 tackles.

Lucas Schultz

Dallas

DL – Senior

After missing his junior year with a knee injury, Schultz made up for lost time as he dominated the line of scrimmage as a defensive end and finished with 44 tackles. Also had five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

David Sudo

Pittston Area

DL – Senior

After missing time with an injury a year ago, Sudo returned with a strong final season. He totaled 66 tackles and had four sacks, seven QB hurries and eight tackles for loss. Also provided strong blocking as a tight end.

Cole Kakalecik

Crestwood

LB – Senior

The four-year starter had 83 solo tackles and 24 assists for 107 total stops. Made 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, four QB hurries and an interception. Also forced two fumbles.

Spencer Kishbaugh

Berwick

LB – Senior

A two-time All-WVC selection and Coastal Carolina recruit, Kishbaugh recorded 95 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Also caught 31 passes for 545 yards and six TDs as a wideout.

Drew Menendez

Pittston Area

LB – Senior

Menendez really came on in his final season. He finished with 110 tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Was also a strong blocker as a fullback and had a TD reception.

Qay’von Minor

Hazleton Area

LB – Senior

The sideline-to-sideline defender used his speed and instincts to run down ball carriers. He finished with 121 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, four QB hurries, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Gannon Redding

Wilkes-Barre Area

LB – Senior

Redding excelled as a run stopper. The three-year starter had 102 tackles and six sacks. Translated his physical play to the other side of the ball as well as a lead blocker for two running backs who combined for over 2,300 yards.

Howie Shiner

Wilkes-Barre Area

LB – Junior

The three-year starter was a force on defense with 74 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Was a battering ram as a running back, gaining 667 yards and scoring three TDs.

Rob Barbieri

Pittston Area

DB – Senior

Barbieri was excellent in run support as he had 115 tackles, including 63 solos. He also forced two fumbles and recovered another. Also had 23 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns and handled the kicking duties.

Matthew Buchman

Hazleton Area

DB – Senior

A rare three-time All-WVC selection, Buchman had 78 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Led the team in rushing with 968 yards and nine TDs. Also caught 17 passes for 182 yards and three TDs.

Matthew Cusatis

Hazleton Area

DB – Senior

Cusatis had five interceptions and returned two for TDS. Also made 32 tackles. As a receiver, he caught 38 passes for 651 yards and five touchdowns. Also returned a punt for a TD and handled the punting chores.

Nick Miscavage

Crestwood

DB – Senior

Miscavage was all over the field. He has nine interceptions, returning one for a TD. Also had 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, five defended passes and two fumble recoveries and blocked two punts.

Drey Wilk

Berwick

DB – Senior

An All-WVC pick for a second consecutive year, Wilk totaled 91 tackles, including five for losses, and had two sacks and two interceptions. Caught 30 passes for 452 yards and seven TDs. Rushed for 312 yards and four TDs.

SPECIALIST

Jace Chopyak

Dallas

K – Senior

A standout on the soccer field, Chopyak was also one of the most reliable kickers throughout his career. He hit on 48 point-afters and two field goals during the regular season and regularly drove his kickoffs deep.

TIMES LEADER

ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Drew DeLucca, QB, Pittston Area, Jr.

Jacob Hunter, QB, Holy Redeemer, Sr.

Jaden Shedlock, QB, Crestwood, Fr.

Zack Fox, RB, Nanticoke Area, Jr.

Nasir Hennigan, RB, Williamsport, Sr.

Harry Pugliese, RB, Pittston Area, Sr.

Sean Dooner, WR, Hanover Area, Sr.

Colin Madan, WR, Tunkhannock, Sr.

Nick Giza, TE, Wyoming Valley West, Sr.

Jake Griffin, TE, Holy Redeemer, Sr.

Damian Napierkowski, OL, Lake-Lehman, Sr.

Sam Porro, OL, Hazleton Area, Sr.

Nick Sciandra, OL, Pittston Area, Sr.

Jean Valdez, OL, Hazleton Area, Sr.

Ryan Wiaterowski, OL, Nanticoke Area, Jr.

DEFENSE

Joe Marranca, DL, Wyoming Area, Sr.

Alonzo Rice, DL, Williamsport, Jr.

Seth Raymer, DL, Nanticoke Area, Jr.

Chris Smolenak, DL, Crestwood, Sr.

Harrison Snyder, DL, Berwick, Jr.

Lincoln Bibla, LB, Crestwood, So.

Nariq Burks, LB, Williamsport, Jr.

Isaiah Cobb, LB, Wyoming Valley West, Jr.

Trystan English, LB, Berwick, Sr.

Ryan Matyas, LB, Hazleton Area, Sr.

Logan Rolles, LB, Crestwood, Sr.

Brendan Dennis, DB, Crestwood, Sr.

Robert Knight, DB, Crestwood, Sr.

Joe Peters, DB, Dallas, Sr.

Bo Sheptock, DB, Berwick, So.

SPECIALIST

Evan Corcoran, K, Wilkes-Barre Area, Sr.