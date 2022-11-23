A fundraiser will be held for former Dallas football standout Joshua Balara, who was recently diagnosed with adrenal cancer.

The event for Balara, who graduated in 2020, will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-4 p.m. at TC Riley’s on Carverton Road in Shavertown. Cost is $20 and will include pizza and beer from 1-3 p.m. There will also be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

Balara was a starting linemen on the Dallas team which played for the 2019 PIAA Class 4A state championship. He was also chosen to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A all-state team as a senior and is currently a lineman for Dartmouth College.

Those wishing to donate but unable to attend can do so at gofundme.com/lets-help-josh-tackle-cancer-together.

JOB OPENING

Wyoming Valley West is looking for a new head coach. Jack Baransky resigned recently after four years.

The Spartans finished 0-10 this season, suffering their first winless season in a program that started in 1967. They started the season with close losses to North Pocono and Scranton but had trouble being competitive the rest of the season.

Valley West’s 16-game losing streak is the longest in District 2.

The Valley West opening will be the fifth in the WVC in the past three seasons.

FORMER WVC COACHES

Two of the three former WVC coaches saw their teams knocked from the postseason.

Former Williamsport coach Tom Gravish had his Jersey Shore team upset in the PIAA Class 4A first round by Allentown Central Catholic 38-31 in overtime. Jersey Shore finished the year at 12-1. Gravish coached Williamsport from 2007-11, compiling a 19-33 record.

Former Tunkhannock coach Don Holl also had the season end for his Gateway team. Gateway lost 24-21 to Upper St. Clair in the District 7 Class 5A quarterfinals to finish 7-4. Holl ran the Tunkhannock program from 1995-98 and finished with a 15-28 record there.

The lone winner was former Hazleton Area coach Mike Brennan, whose Danville team ran its record to 12-0 with a 41-20 win over Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A title game. Brennan, who won a state title at Mount Carmel, had a 23-42 record at Hazleton Area from 2014-2019.