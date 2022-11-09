Five playoff games involving District 2 football teams have been moved from Friday night due to the forecast for inclement weather.

Only one game remains at 7 p.m. Friday — the D2-4A semifinal game between visiting Berwick and Crestwood.

Heavy rain from Tropical Rainstorm Nicole is expected to hit the area Friday afternoon and continue throughout the night. Most forecasts call for a 100% chance of rain, Rainfall could measure nearly an inch in most areas.

Three games have been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday: D2-6A championship, Delaware Valley at Scranton; D2-2A championship, Dunmore at Lakeland; D2-1 Class A subregional, Jenkintown at Lackawanna Trail. Lakeland and Trail have grass fields.

Two game have been shifted to 7 p.m. Saturday: D2-4A semifinal, Dallas at Valley View; and D2-3A championship, Scranton Prep at Western Wayne.

All tickets purchased for the rescheduled games will be honored. Tickets are only available from HomeTown Ticketing through the link on piaa.org. Tickets are $8 plus a processing fee. No tickets will be available at the gate.