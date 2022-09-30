LEHMAN TWP. — On a chilly Friday night under the lights on the black turf, the Lake-Lehman Black Knights came back to beat the visiting Tunkhannock Tigers 14-7 by scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to clinch the victory.

Lehman’s defense held the Tigers to a mere seven points, and kept them off the scoreboard for the final three quarters of the game. Meanwhile, the Black Knights offense was led by a powerful run game, as they tallied 265 yards on 27 carries to go along with two scores coming from their dominant ground game.

After a tough 32-0 shutout loss at Nanticoke Area last week and trailing early on Friday, long-time Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky was proud of his team’s no-quit attitude.

“It’s all about effort,” Gilsky said. “Holding Tunkhannock to just seven points and maintaining them after their first drive on offense, I’d say the kids really listened to details in the game plan.

“(Tigers quarterback Ben) Chilson is a very good quarterback and the perimeter game with his receivers, they do an excellent job catching the ball. But overall I’m very proud of our kids that keep fighting and fighting the whole game, and the effort was there all night.”

Tunkhannock got on the scoreboard first with 2:16 left in the first quarter when the Tigers completed an impressive 23 play, 81-yard opening scoring drive. It was capped off when Chilson scored on a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak to give his squad a 7-0 advantage.

After both sides were held scoreless in the second quarter, Tunkhannock would take a slim touchdown lead heading into the halftime break.

A big play that would turn the momentum in the contest would come late in the third, when Tunkhannock’s offense was marching deep down the field, looking to take a comfortable two-touchdown lead.

Instead, Lehman’s defense would force a crucial fumble. Immediately afterwards, Lehman’s senior tailback Javon Borger sprinted out on an electrifying 60-yard run to set the Knights up in the red zone.

From there Lehman would capitalize on the turnover when senior Landon Schuckers from a wildcat formation took the direct snap and ran it into the end zone from 8 yards out to tie the game with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

Then the deciding score would come early in the fourth, when the game became the Schuckers show.

He blocked a punt to give Lehman the ball at midfield. And on the very next play he scored on a lightning-quick 50-yard rushing touchdown to give the Black Knights a 14-7 advantage with 10:56 remaining.

From there, Lehman’s defense would remain stingy against the Tigers passing game and the Knights offense, led by Schuckers’ big runs from the wildcat, picked up key first downs to help run out the clock and clinch the comeback victory.

Lehman’s dynamic senior duo rushing attack of Schuckers and Borger led the way, as Schuckers ran for a game-high 180 yards on just 14 carries to go with his two rushing scores. Borger added 76 yards on 11 rushes.

“At the end, to maintain the clock to win the game, I credit the offensive line,” Gilsky said. “They stayed in their blocks and kept drives moving, and Landon was able to find some creases. So I’m very proud of my guys and their effort tonight.”

Now the 2-4 Black Knights will look to build on this win in their next contest as they host Pittston Area on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the 1-5 Tigers will look to bounce back next Friday evening when they host Nanticoke Area.

Lake-Lehman 14, Tunkhannock 7

Tunkhannock`7`0`0`0 — 7

Lake-Lehman`0`0`7`7 — 14

First Quarter

TUN — Ben Chilson 1 run (Gavin Montross kick), 2:16.

Third Quarter

LL — Landon Schuckers 8 run (Mason Lee kick), 2:22.

Fourth Quarter

LL — Landon Schuckers 50 run (Lee kick), 10:56.

Team statistics`TUN`LL

First downs`16`13

Rushes-yards`32-87`27-265

Passing yards`159`18

Total yards`246`283

Passing`17-30-0-0`2-12-0-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-28`1-7

Punts-avg.`6-33`5-36

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`10-73`3-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, Tenzen Lewis 12-34, Bobby Schultz 10-16, Ben Chilson 5-23, Garrett Yuhas 5-14. LL, Landon Schuckers 14-180, Javon Borger 11-76, Gavin Wallace 1-13, Brandon Ritinski 1-minus-4.

PASSING — TUN, Ben Chilson 17-30-0-159. LL, Gavin Wallace 2-12-0-18.

RECEIVING — TUN, Garrett Yuhas 4-45, Colin Madan 6-58, Joey Ross 2-35, Jayden Ransom 3-7, Jeb Stephens 2-14. LL, Brandon Ritinski 1-21, Landon Schuckers 1-minus-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.