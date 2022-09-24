DALLAS TWP. — No need for dramatics this time. Dallas made sure of that early in Friday night’s game.
The Mountaineers took control quickly behind the running of Parker Bolesta and went on to a 45-14 victory over Wyoming Valley West in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 football game.
Dallas improved to 3-0 in the division and 5-0 overall. Valley West fell to 0-2 in the division and 0-5 overall.
Last year’s matchup saw Dallas winning in overtime on a two-point conversion that required an officiating crew huddle to determine whether the try was successful and whether there was a fumble.
Nothing of the sort was going to happen Friday night. Bolesta ripped off scoring runs of 45 and 32 yards in first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Bolesta finished with 152 yards on 15 carries — all in the first half. He topped 1,000 yards for the season on a 20-yard run on his 12th rush of the night. He increased his WVC-leading totals to 1,016 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10.1 yards per carry.
“Up front. I got beasts in front of me,” Bolesta said of his offensive line. “They make my job super easy.”
Valley West answered those two scores with a gadget play to cut the deficit to 14-7. Running back Paul Riggs took a handoff on a reverse and threw a short pass to fellow running back Isaiah Cobb, who weaved his way 47 yards into the end zone.
The Spartans’ offense wasn’t heard from again until Riggs scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes. Cobb, the WVC leading rusher last season, was injured in the third quarter going up for a pass and didn’t return. He finished with 50 yards on 13 carries.
After the Valley West score, Dallas scored in the first minute of the second quarter when quarterback Brady Zapoticky connected on a 16-yard TD pass to Nick Farrell. The Mountaineers got the ball back with 16 seconds until halftime and Zapoticky connected with Bolesta for 11 yards and Farrell for 16 more, setting up Jace Chopyak’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.
“He’s making really good decisions, he is,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said of Zapoticky, a first-year starter. “Sometimes the ball sails a little bit, but that’s a 10th grader. They have taken as much pressure off of him as they can, but he’s still out there playing under the lights and there’s still pressure.”
Dylan Geskey took over the bulk of the running chores after halftime. He scored twice in the third quarter on a 57-yard shovel pass and a 20-yard run. Mike Lewis finished off the Dallas scoring with a 56-yard run 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“(We’re) a young team doing young things,” Valley West coach Jack Baranski said. “We should be growing up by now. We have flashes, we really do. We have flashes of the team we know we can be, but we’re just not there yet right now.”