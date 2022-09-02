LEHMAN TWP. — On a brisk Friday night to kick off Labor Day weekend, the Lackawanna Trail Lions spoiled the Lake-Lehman Black Knights’ home debut with a 22-8 triumph.

After Lehman started off the season with a 41-6 defeat on the road to Western Wayne last week, the Black Knights were looking to right the ship. But the Lions had other ideas, as they have begun their football season with two nice victories.

Lackawanna Trail got off to a hot start and scored on the first offensive possession less than five minutes into the contest, as junior signal-caller Stephen Jervis connected down the middle of the field with wide open senior wideout Evan Litwin on an impressive 34-yard bomb.

They converted the two point conversion run the Lions took an early 8-0 advantage with 7:21 left in the first quarter.

From there it was a defensive struggle, as both squads were held scoreless the rest of the first half.

However, the Lions were saved by the bell as senior Lehman wide receiver Brandon Ritinski caught a 10-yard pass and was stopped a yard short of the goal line as the half ended, sending the Black Knights empty-handed into the break.

However, Lake-Lehman would show some grit and determination in the second half, as they bounced back from that near-miss. Senior starting quarterback Gavin Wallace found his fellow senior receiver Gavin Paraschak on an awe-inspiring 22-yard outstretched diving catch in the end zone.

And when senior Landon Schuckers pounded the ball in on the two-point try, the Knights had evened up the game at 8-8 with just 56 seconds remaining in the third.

Unfortunately for Lehman, that momentum and excitement for the home crowd would be short-lived. Lackawanna Trail showed some toughness of its own and scored two crucial rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Junior tailback Lukas Gumble scored both momentum-changing scores for his Lions squad, as he broke numerous would-be Lehman tackles to take it all the way to the house on a 32-yard score to give his club a 15-8 lead with 11:06 left in regulation.

Gumble’s second and final score was the backbreaker, as he scored from 8 yards out to give his team a two-touchdown advantage, 22-8, with only 5:54 left.

Lackawanna Trail coach Steve Jervis was very proud of his team’s road effort against Lake-Lehman.

“You give a lot of credit to our kids, it was gutsy effort,” Jervis said. “You know Lake-Lehman always has a great program here, a lot of tough kids. Every time you come to Lake-Lehman you know it’s going to be a ball game.

“I like how we started the game. But we had a hard time getting a lot of rhythm on offense. Defensively, I think we did a really good job. We created turnovers when we had to, we flipped the field a few times. I think the fourth quarter really sums it up. I think our kids had a great offseason. You know we are young at some spots, but they show a lot of heart.

“I’m really happy for Lukas Gumble, he’s earned it, he’s a tough kid, a good football player, and we are excited he’s on our side.”

Now the 2-0 Lions will look to remain perfect on the young football season next Friday night when they host Nanticoke Area. Meanwhile, the Black Knights will look to capture their first win of the season when they travel to the Electric City to take on Scranton Prep.

Lackawanna Trail 22, Lake-Lehman 8

Lackawanna Trail `8`0`0`14 — 22

Lake-Lehman`0`0`8`0 — 8

First Quarter

LT — Evan Litwin 34 pass from Stephen Jervis (Lukas Gumble run), 7:21.

Third Quarter

LL — Gavin Paraschak 22 pass from Gavin Wallace (Landon Schuckers run), 0:56.

Fourth Quarter

LT — Gumble 32 run (Blake Borick kick), 11:06.

LT — Gumble 8 run (Borick kick), 5:54.

Team statistics`Trail`Lehman

First downs`15`13

Rushes-yards`47-227`21-137

Passing yards`52`136

Total yards`279`273

Passing’4-10-1-1`10-22-1-3

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`1-11

Punts-avg.`3-33`3-43

Fumbles-lost`4-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`7-70`11-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- LT, Hunter Patterson 13-74, Max Kimmel 8-43, Demetrius Douglas 3-12, Lukas Gumble 13-72, Stephen Jervis 10-26. LL, Javon Borger 13-104, Landon Schuckers 3-13, Gavin Wallace 5-20.

PASSING- LT, Stephen Jervis 4-9-52-1-1, Max Kimmel 0-1-0-0-0. LL, Gavin Wallace 10-22-136-1-3.

RECEIVING- LT, Evan Litwin 2-41, Lukas Gumble 1-11, Hunter Patterson 1-0. LL, Gavin Paraschak 5-56, Brandon Ritinski 5-80.

INTERCEPTIONS- LT, Lukas Gumble, Kolbee Soltis, Demetrius Douglas. LL, Gavin Wallace.

Field Goals —LT, None. LL, None.