DALLAS TWP. — On a warm, muggy Friday night at Mountaineer Stadium, Dallas dominated visiting Abington Heights to start the 2022 football campaign in dynamite fashion with an overwhelming 44-13 victory.

After only being up by 10 points at halftime, Dallas took control of the game in the second half and outscored the Comets by a whopping 34-13 margin, as the Mountaineers powerful rushing attack and opportunistic plays on defense and special teams put the game away.

The star of the game was Dallas standout senior tailback Parker Bolesta, as he led the way with an awe-inspiring 244-yards rushing on just 12 carries and four touchdowns in the matchup.

Bolesta’s first score finished off his team’s 12-play opening offensive drive with a 7-yard plunge into the end zone to give his squad an early 7-0 advantage with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

His second score came early in the third stanza with 9:20 left in the frame, as he sprinted down the sidelines and took it all the way to the house with a lightning quick 66-yard touchdown run to up the Mountaineers lead over Abington Heights to 17-0.

His third score came just about three minutes later with 6:31 left in the third quarter, when he broke several tackles and found the end zone from 34 yards out to increase his team’s lead to 23-0.

Bolesta’s fourth and final score of the night was his most impressive, as he capitalized on a big red zone interception from junior teammate Zack Paczewski that set the ball at Dallas’ own 12-yard line. However, on the next play Bolesta would show off his wheels once again and scored on an electrifying 88-yard rushing touchdown to give his team an impressive 37-6 advantage with only 9:27 left in regulation.

“It’s great. It was a slow start out here but we are just getting used to things breaking in our team,” Bolesta said. “All credit to our O-line, we wouldn’t be doing anything without them.”

Dallas’ other points came on a 27-yard field goal from their senior kicker Jace Chopyak to give a 10-0 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter, on a 25-yard touchdown pass from sophomore signal caller Brady Zapoticky to Paczewski to bring the lead to 30-6 with 11:55 left in the fourth frame, and last but not least, sophomore Mike Lewis barreled in from 5 yards out with 7:16 left to make it 44-6.

Meanwhile for the Comets, sophomore starting quarterback Shawn Theodore struggled turning the ball over with three interceptions. He did finally get his team on the scoreboard late in the third quarter with 2:12 left, when he successfully finished off an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to 23-6.

The Comets’ other points came with only 19 seconds left, when freshman Cayd Sespico also finished off an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge into the end zone.

Now head coach Rich Mannello’s 1-0 Mountaineers will look to stay perfect on the young 2022 high school football season when they host the Crestwood Comets next Friday night at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the 0-1 Comets will look to capture their first win of the season when they host the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack next Friday evening.

Dallas 44, Abington Heights 13

Abington Heights`0`0`6`7 — 13

Dallas`10`0`13`21 — 44

First Quarter

DAL — Parker Bolesta 7 run (Jace Chopyak makes extra pt.), 7:37.

DAL — Jace Chopyak makes 27 yard FG, 1:04.

Third Quarter

DAL — Parker Bolesta 66 run (Chopyak makes extra pt.), 9:20.

DAL — Parker Bolesta 34 run (Joe Peters 2pt. pass fails), 6:31.

AH — Shawn Theodore 1 run (Michael Hartshorn misses extra pt.), 2:12.

Fourth Quarter

DAL — Zack Paczewski 25 pass from Brady Zapoticky (Chopyak makes extra pt.), 11:55.

DAL — Parker Bolesta 88 run (Chopyak makes extra pt.), 9:27.

DAL — Mike Lewis 5 run (Chopyak makes extra pt.), 7:16.

AH — Cayd Sespico 1 run (Hartshorn makes extra pt.), 0:19.

Team statistics `AH`Dallas

First downs`17`16

Rushes-yards`36-162`21-303

Passing yards`152`138

Total yards`314`441

Passing`14-25-0-3`11-17-1-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-5

Punts-avg.`3-40`1-38

Fumbles-lost`2-1`2-0

Penalties-yards`6-50`3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — AH, Austin Boersma 8-28, Anthony Curra 8-38, Shawn Theodore 6-7, Christian Henzes 3-9, Cayd Sespico 4-45, Gavin Padula 4-19, Dominic Vergnetti 3-16. DAL, Parker Bolesta 12-244, Dylan Geskey 3-15, Zach Paczewski 1-7, Brady Zapoticky 2-4, Mike Lewis 3-33.

PASSING — AH, Shawn Theodore 14-25-152-0-3. DAL, Brady Zapoticky 11-17-138-1-0.

RECEIVING — AH, Mason Fedor 8-119, Jack Burke 2-9, Christian Henzes 2-13, Austin Boersma 1-7, Nico Bossi 1-4. DAL, Zach Paczewski 3-38, Joe Peters 3-69, Dylan Geskey 5-31.

INTERCEPTIONS — AH, None. DAL, Lucas Tirpak, Zach Paczewski, Nate Malarky.