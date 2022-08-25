Dallas enters the season with the ability to put a player with starting experience at all but one position on each side of the ball.

With so much experience back from a team that took a six-game winning streak into the 2021 District 2 Class 4A semifinals, the Mountaineers have high hopes as coach Rich Mannello seeks out the right rotations and combinations to keep from relying too heavily on one player or group of players.

“We’ve got a lot of experience up front, in the backfield and on the perimeter,” Mannello said.

Mannello saw the progress he hoped for during the offseason.

“Moving weights to the level that we have is good, but now we’re at the next step, which is moving bodies,” Mannello said.

ON OFFENSE

Parker Bolesta, who went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season early in the first of two playoff games, is back along with receivers Zach Paczewski and Joe Peters, who combined for 60 catches a year ago.

The one area where the Mountaineers are new is at quarterback, where sophomore Brady Zapoticky is likely to run the show.

“The quarterback room now has 10th graders in it,” Mannello said. “We have to be able to count on all the experience around the young quarterback.

“Right now, Brady Zapoticky is the number one. He’s going to be a tremendous player. He’s great student of the game. He’s a tremendous weightlifter for being at this stage of the game, but he’s still a 10th grader and he hasn’t been out under those lights.”

Bolesta showed the ability to handle a large workload and take over a game last season when Mannello made Bolesta his first junior team captain in what is now a nine-year run as Dallas coach.

“We’ve got to lean on him, lean on that experience,” Mannello said.

Two more sophomores, both working at other positions, are the other quarterbacks, if needed. Dylan Geskey is a returning starter at fullback and Nate Malarky adds to a deep group of receivers.

Paczewski and Peters are joined at wide receiver by Nick Farrell, who started at tight end last season.

Guard Aiden Fennell and tackle Colby Klinetob are three-year starters up front. Center John Scherer and guard Dan Sabulski are also back. Lucas Shultz started at tackle as a sophomore two years ago, but missed last season with an injury.

With Farrell at wide receiver, the tight end spot is open for either Pete Harpersberger or Archie Stephens.

John Cummings put in some time there in the offseason as well, but Mannello said Cummings is more likely to provide needed depth in the offensive line.

“The depth on the roster is there, but the difference in ready-to-play, there’s more there in the D-line than there is in the O-line,” Mannello said. “So, he’s a tremendous student and he can play multiple positions there.”

ON DEFENSE

Shultz also returns at defensive end, freeing up Bolesta to move from starting end to one of the two inside linebacker spots.

Farrell is back at the other end with Klinetob and Sabulski returning as tackles in the 4-3 defense.

Ryan Cuba, who is also beginning to get some work at fullback on offense, returns to play inside linebacker with Bolesta.

Mark Karcutskie is back at the important role of Sam (strong-side) linebacker.

Peters and Paczewski return at safety, along with Ben Carpenter, who started there prior to an injury.

Geskey is back at one corner with Lucas Tirpak handling the other side.

OUTLOOK

Mannello is counting on Zapoticky’s veteran teammates to ease his the young quarterback’s transition to the varsity level.

“Special teams, on defense and the rest of the cast around him on offense has to do its part to keep the pressure off of him and they understand that,” Mannello said.

If the Mountaineers can recreate the passing game that was the most efficient among Wyoming Valley Conference Class 4A teams during an 8-3 season a year ago, the rest of the pieces are already established.