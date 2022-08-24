Flexibility is the name of the game for Lake-Lehman as it gets set to navigate the early portion of the football season.

Multiple players available at some positions and players capable of playing more than one position give coach Jerry Gilsky the ability to shuffle his lineup as he looks for the best combination.

Lake-Lehman enters the season with more sophomores than juniors on its roster and even more freshmen than either of the older two classes.

“Our junior class is extremely small,” Gilsky said. “but when you look at it, our sophomore class played a lot last year as freshmen. Some of them, we rotated in and that gives us a lot of depth.”

More than a dozen seniors, most of them with experience, join the youngsters.

“Because of COVID and quarantine issues last year, we were averaging two-three players out a game,” Gilsky said. “When you do that, you see other guys in there. It created a forced depth on to us in a way.

“ … You get guys experience. This year, it gives us many options on what to do.”

ON OFFENSE

Seniors Landon Schuckers and Gavin Wallace both spent time at quarterback this season.

When assessing the team during Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day, Gilsky was not yet sure which he would put in control of the offense, but he was comfortable saying that both would wind up on the field.

“No matter what decision we make, they’re going to be on the field because we’re going to move them to a different spot,” Gilsky said.

Schuckers could be used as a fullback or wingback in Lake-Lehman’s spread offense.

Wallace could play wide receiver.

Javon Borger has some starting experience at running back and although the Black Knights hope to spread the ball around, Gilsky acknowledged he could get the most touches.

Josh Ryan is another fullback.

Gavin Paraschak, at tight end, and Brandon Ritinski, at wide receiver, are returning starters.

The presence of four returning starters and three others who picked up significant experience at the five offensive line spots allows for the possibility that returning guard Mason Lee could move to tight end.

Center Damian Naperkowski, guard Aiden Gaus and tackle Chad Honeywell all return up front while projected starting tackle Jacob McHenry, Vladimer Lee and Brayden Savage all have experience.

ON DEFENSE

Gilsky is taking a similar approach to setting his defensive lineup.

“Defensively, it’s the same aspect,” he said. “We’re moving guys around all over the place.”

Lee, an end, is a three-year starter.

Honeywell is a returning starter at defensive tackle where Lee and Naperkowski are also working.

Gaus could be the other end, but Travis Pisano is also making a push for playing time there.

Borger and Paraschak return at outside linebacker. Gavin Shoemaker, Schuckers and Ryan are competing for the inside spots.

Ritinski and Wallace return at cornerbacks along with Jake Gizinski, who started two years ago before missing last season with a knee injury.

Sophomores Benjamin Dowling and Chris Sholtis are working at safety, but any of the three cornerbacks could also move there if needed.

OUTLOOK

Lake-Lehman figures to continue to compete well among the Class 3A teams in the WVC and possibly District 2. It was the WVC’s top Class 3A team in 2020.

Pinning down the expected playoff berth and the best possible seed could depend on how well the Black Knights perform in the half of their regular-season schedule that is against larger schools.

“We’re a small triple-A and we have some 4s and 5As on our schedule,” Gilsky said. “The WVC, we don’t have many small schools left and the schedule is being forced upon us because of it.”

Of the six teams in District 2 Class 3A, four will make the playoffs.

“You could be best team, but play toughest schedule and not make it,” Gilsky said. “That has always worried me in the past.”