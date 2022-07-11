🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain National’s Landon James reacts as he run to third base on Justin Morris’ two-run home run in the first inning of Monday’s District 31 Major Baseball title game.

Joey Nocito (11) is congratulated after his grand slam in the third inning of Monday’s District 31 Major Baseball championship game.

Back Mountain National shortstop Joey Nocito spikes the baseball after recording the final out in Monday’s 14-0 victory over Swoyersville/West Side for the District 31 Major Baseball championship.

PLAINS TWP. — The Back Mountain National all-stars made sure of two things early in Monday’s District 31 Little League Major Baseball championship game.

First, they were going to defend their title with zeal. And second, if Swoyersville/West Side was to pull off another walk-off victory it would take a monumental effort.

National jumped to a four-run lead in the first thanks to two-run homers from Justin Morris and Mitch Onzik and just kept on scoring for a 14-0 victory in a game shortened to four innings because of the 10-run rule.

Joey Nocito added a grand slam for National’s third homer of the game.

“They do (have power),” National manager John Oliver said. “We just haven’t seen it this tournament. Luckily, it was tonight.”

National will be right back at Plains Little League for the Section 5 playoffs. It will be joined by District 16 champ Plains and two district champions from the Scranton area. The Section 5 tournament runs from July 19-23.

Swoyersville/West Side had a pair of walk-off victories on the way to the title game, including scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Kingston/Forty Fort in the semifinals. National never gave SWS a chance to repeat the heroics.

The SWS entry was the first time the two leagues combined for the District 31 playoffs.

“The kids really pulled together well,” SWS manager Jeff Zoranski said. “They’re a great bunch of kids. A lot of them go to school together at Valley West, so everybody knew each other. … Just coming together in practice, they were able to do well in the tournament.”

After scoring four times in the first inning, National tacked on five runs in the second. Kolby Shook and Onzik had RBI singles in the inning. Two more runs scored on an error on Landon James’ single. Talan Geskey drew a bases-loaded walk for the final run and a 9-0 advantage.

National scored five more times in the third with Nocito clearing the bases with a grand slam. Morris also brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.

National starter Cole Langdon limited SWS to two hits over three innings — a double by Max Mylet in the first and single by Ryan Gensel in the third. He had to exit the mound because of a substitution glitch, but it didn’t matter. Reliever Luca Pietracinni issued a two-out walk before a fielder’s choice ended the game.

“Cole pounds the zone with strikes, keeps the ball down,” Oliver said. “These were big guys we were playing today and they could put the ball out of the ballpark at any time, but he does a very good job keeping the ball down.”

In all, SWS had just four baserunners and only two reached second base.

District 31 Major Baseball Championship

Back Mountain National 14, Swoyersville/West Side 0 (4 inn.)

SWS`AB`R`H`BI

Gill ss`2`0`0`0

Rukstalis c`2`0`0`0

Mylet p`2`0`1`0

Dubaskas 2b`1`0`0`0

Puscavage ph`1`0`0`0

Zagorsky 1b`0`0`0`0

Zoranski cf`1`0`0`0

Gensel lf`2`0`1`0

Ruddy rf`1`0`0`0

Stanko rf`0`0`0`0

Lehman 3b`1`0`0`0

Bennett 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`2`0

BMN`AB`H`R`BI

James 2b`3`3`2`0

Shook rf`3`2`2`2

Morris c`1`2`1`3

Oliver 3b`2`2`1`0

Onzick 1b`3`1`2`3

Langdon p`1`0`0`0

Crampton ph`0`1`0`0

Nocito ss`2`1`1`4

Cunningham ph`1`0`0`0

Pietraccini lf`2`1`2`0

Geskey ph`0`0`0`1

Mason cf`0`1`0`0

Maier ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`20`14`11`13

SWS`000`0 – 0

BMN`455`x – 14

2B – Mylet. HR – Morris, Onzik, Nocito.

SWS`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mylet L`1.1`7`9`8`3`3

Gill`1.2`4`5`5`4`1

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Langdon W`3`2`0`0`1`5

Pietracinni`1`0`0`0`1`1