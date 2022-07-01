🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Back Mountain National put together all three phases of baseball Friday. The result left BMN the only unbeaten team in the District 31 Little League Major tournament.

Cole Langdon threw a one-hitter and was supported by a flawless defense and quick-strike offense as BMN defeated Greater Wyoming Area 10-0 in five innings.

BMN improved to 4-0 and will conclude pool play 2 p.m. Sunday at Swoyersville/West Side. Swoyersville/West Side (3-1) suffered its first loss when it was upset by Back Mountain National 8-6. Still, Sunday’s game will determine the first and second seeds for Thursday’s semifinals.

GWA (2-2) clinched either the third or fourth seed depending on the outcome of its game Sunday with Kingston/Forty Fort. GWA used four pitchers, keeping them all available for Sunday.

“Seeding-wise for us it didn’t mean a whole lot,” GWA manager Donnie Ricko said. “We focused on saving pitchers and getting ready for Kingston on Sunday. Today was a game too where I made sure I got extra reps for the bench players after we were down. Their pitcher, he was doing well. He was pitching lights out.”

GWA’s Zachary Smith hit a clean single up the middle with one out in the second. It was the only ball GWA hit out of the infield against Langdon. He struck out seven and all the other outs were via grounders, including a double play.

“Cole is fantastic,” BMN manager John Oliver said. “Cole pounds the zone with strikes. He has a nice little off-speed pitch if he needs to use it. Our guys around Cole play defense, but Cole is a special kid.”

As for the BMN offense, it scored four times in the first inning as the first six batters reached base. Joey Nocito started things off with a walk and Landon James followed with a single. Justin Morris then hit an RBI double, the first of his three hits in the game, and Jack Oliver added an RBI single. The next two batters — Mitch Onzik and Talan Geskey — walked. Langdon then hit into a double play, but it brought the fourth run across the plate.

“Huge,” Oliver said of the quick lead. “If we get up early, we’re going to be tough to beat. We throw strikes, we make the routine plays and we put the ball in play.”

Consecutive singles by Morris, Oliver and Luca Pietraccini to start the third led to two more runs. A couple of errors and Morris’ RBI double added two more in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Geskey and Langdon started the fifth with singles. Onzik ran for Langdon and he tried to get into rundown, allowing Geskey to score and make it 9-0. Onzik eventually scored on a throwing error to end the game an inning early because of the 10-run rule.

District 31 Major Baseball

Back Mountain National 10, Greater Wyoming Area 0

GWA`AB`R`H`BI

T.Smith c`1`0`0`0

Lynch rf`2`0`0`0

M.Langdon c`0`0`0`0

Favata 3b-2b`2`0`0`0

McDermott ss`2`0`0`0

Z.Smith 2b-p`2`0`1`0

Stronski p-3b`1`0`0`0

Ricko 3b`1`0`0`0

Pavinski cf-lf`0`0`0`0

Krakosky rf`1`0`0`0

Wardell 1b`1`0`0`0

August 1b`1`0`0`0

Broda rf`1`0`0`0

Zupko rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`1`0

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito ss`2`1`0`0

James 2b`1`2`1`0

Cramton ph`1`0`0`0

Morris c`3`2`3`2

Oliver 3b`3`2`2`1

Onzik 1b`1`1`0`0

Pietraccini 1b`1`0`1`1

Geskey rf`1`1`1`0

C.Langdon p`2`1`1`1

Cunningham rf`1`0`0`1

Shook cf`3`0`0`0

Maier lf`2`0`0`0

Mason lf`1`1`0`0

Totals`22`10`9`6

GWA`000`00 — 0

BMN`402`22 — 10

2B — Morris.

GWA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stronski L`0.0`3`4`4`1`0

Z.Smith`2`2`2`2`2`3

Pavinski`1.1`1`2`0`1`0

T.Smith`0.2`2`2`1`0`0

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

C.Langdon W`5`1`0`0`1`7