🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. – Almost surprisingly, Lake-Lehman resorted to fundamental baseball in its return to the PIAA playoffs.

With Nick Finarelli mowing down hitters, the Black Knights could do without the big blasts that carried them to a district championship.

Lake-Lehman used small ball and stellar pitching to blank Panther Valley 5-0 Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A baseball playoffs. The District 2 champion Black Knights (19-5) advanced to take on D12 champ Neumann-Goretti (13-8) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.

“We played a fantastic baseball game today all around — offense, defense, pitching, you name it,” Lake-Lehman shortstop Mike Sholtis said. “We played perfectly. That’s going to give us a lot of confidence moving on.”

Finarelli limited the Panthers to just a pair of base hits – both Hayden Goida singles – to secure the shutout. He struck out seven batters in a complete game effort.

Panther Valley threatened with a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings. On the second at-bat of the game, the Panthers’ Brad Hood reached on a passed ball after a strikeout and advanced to second on a stolen base. Finarelli struck out the next two batters.

“I knew that they were going to put me in situations like that,” Nick Finarelli said. “You just have to get out of them. I just kept my cool, kept my confidence the whole way. I knew what I had to do — just keep throwing strikes and put our team in a good chance to win it.”

Finarelli stymied the Panthers again in the second and third innings. He retired Panther Valley in the second with a groundout to first base and a strikeout. He escaped a jam in the third after a runner reached second on an infield error. Second baseman Cole Kaiser turned a fielder’s choice to shortstop Mike Sholtis. Finarelli forced a groundout to keep a runner at third.

Lake-Lehman used three consecutive singles to take an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kaiser hit a one-out single up the middle. After a Graedon Finarelli base hit, Nick Finarelli hit an RBI single to left field.

Just two of the Black Knights’ base hits were for extra bases.

“Sometimes, that’s just how baseball works,” Mike Sholtis said. “The thing is that great baseball teams like us can have those days. We can have those little small ball days and carry on. Put a couple of runs on the board and shut them down.”

After being held hitless in the second and third innings, Lake-Lehman received well-needed offensive production in the fourth. Corey Bean doubled into left field, and Kaiser drove a ball into the left-center gap to take a 2-0 advantage.

The Black Knights went back to small ball to plate two runs in the fifth inning. After a leadoff walk, Cole Morio moved Mike Sholtis to scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Lake-Lehman forced another walk. Nick Finarrelli scattered an RBI single right in front of the center fielder to drive in the fourth run. Federicci brought in Lake-Lehman’s fourth run on a single.

“(Panther Valley starter) Steven Hood was keeping us off-balance with his curveball,” Lake-Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “We didn’t square up too many baseballs but the ones that we did square up were timely enough and drove some runs in.”

Mike Sholtis tripled and scored in the seventh.

Nick Finarelli went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

PIAA Baseball

Class 3A First Round

Lake-Lehman 5, Panther Valley 0

Panther Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Weaver cf`2`0`0`0

BHood 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Pascoe ss`3`0`0`0

SHood p`3`0`0`0

Orsulak c`3`0`0`0

Goida 3b`3`0`2`0

Kokinda 2b`3`0`0`0

Engler dh`3`0`0`0

Black rf`0`0`0`0

McAndrew lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`2`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf`2`1`0`0

Kaiser cf`3`1`1`0

GFinarelli c`2`0`1`0

Wallace pr`0`1`0`0

NFinarelli p`3`0`2`2

Naugle pr`0`0`0`0

Federicci 1b`2`0`1`1

Bean 3b`3`1`1`0

Jones rf`0`0`0`0

CSholtis dh`2`0`0`0

Kaiser 2b`3`0`1`1

MSholtis ss`1`1`1`0

Totals`21`5`8`4

Panther Valley`000`000`0—`0

Lake-Lehman`100`121`x—`5

2B — Bean. 3B — MSholtis

Panther Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

SHood L`5`7`4`4`6`4

BHood`1`1`0`0`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

NFinarelli W`7`2`0`0`2`7