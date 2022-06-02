🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Hunter Lawall avoids the tag of Dallas catcher Gavin Adamski for an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning Wednesday.

Wyoming Area starting pitcher J.J. Hood helped his own cause by hitting a home run to left field during a five-run sixth inning.

A fired up Rob Lemoncelli cliches his fist in victory after being awarded the District 2 Class 4A championship plaque.

Dallas’ Nick Nocito eventually gets tagged out by Wyoming Area third baseman Nathan Novakowski (9) after attempting to steal home in the first inning Wednesday. Catcher Jake Kelleher caught Nocito off base.

Wyoming Area’s Jake Kelleher watches the ball go over well over the left field fence for a home run in the third inning of Wednesday’s District 2 Class 3A championship game. Kelleher had four RBI in the Warriors’ 9-6 win over Dallas.

EDWARDSVILLE — Those five runs Wyoming Area scored in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday seemed like the final touches on what was a dominating performance to that point.

The Warriors ended up needing some of them to secure their second consecutive District 2 Class 4A baseball championship.

Wyoming Area withstood a furious Dallas rally attempt in the bottom of the seventh, holding on for a 9-6 victory at Wilkes University for its second consecutive district crown.

Wyoming Area led 9-0 going into Dallas’ final trip to the plate, but the Mountaineers scored six times and had first-and-third with one out. Reliever Hunter Lawall got a strikeout and a pop-up to shortstop Jack Mathis to end the game and secure a spot in the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.

Wyoming Area (20-3) will play District 4 champion Montoursville (16-5) on Monday at a site and time to be determined. Dallas ended its season at 15-6.

“We had 15 wins, six by shutout, and scored six runs,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “Most games we’re going to win. But we waited too long.”

The Warriors held a 4-0 lead going into the sixth as Jake Kelleher drove in all four runs on an RBI single in the first, a solo homer in the third and a two-run single in the fifth.

“It was a team effort,” Kelleher said. “Guys get on base for me and I just try to do the best I can to get them in.”

Moreover, starter JJ Hood was controlling the Dallas offense. He gave up a single to Nick Nocito to start the bottom of the first and then retired 13 of 14 Mountaineers before Jared Adamski singled with two outs in the fifth.

“I was just locked in. I was in a zone,” Hood said. “Nick Nocito, he put a good swing on the first ball.”

Then came the sixth where Wyoming Area scored five times to appear to sew up a return to the state playoffs. Mathis, who had walked, made it 5-0 by scoring on the front end of a caught stealing. Evan Melberger knocked in a run with an RBI single and two batters later Hood hit a two-run homer to make it 8-0.

The highlight of the inning, though, was Lawall’s home run. He blasted a pitch to dead center — a hit that would have been out of every Wyoming Valley Conference field. But the center field fence at Wilkes is 466 feet away and Lawall decided it was far enough to try for an inside-the-park homer.

Ignoring Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli’s sign to stop at third, Lawall beat the throw home with a head-first slide.

“When I saw the center fielder’s numbers turn, I took off and just kept running,” Lawall said. “Saw coach keep wheeling me to third. Went right through the stop sign at third.”

Hood then pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, leaving Wyoming Area three outs from a state playoff berth. They may have been the toughest three outs of the season.

A couple walks sandwiched Hood’s fourth strikeout of the game. Then Jared Adamski singled to give Dallas its first run. Gavin Adamski followed with an RBI double. Lawall relieved Hood, but those final two outs remained elusive.

Dallas pinch hitter Ethan Tinner was hit in the head with a pitch. Nocito then hit a two-run single and Mike Timinski delivered a two-run triple to move Dallas within 9-6. A walk put runners on the corners, but that’s where the uprising subsided as Lawall got a strikeout and popout to end the game.

“Yeah, it was a little interesting in the bottom of the seventh,” Lemoncelli said, “but when you work your butt off to get a nine-run lead and you dominate three phases of the game, you can breathe a little bit easier.”

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Wyoming Area 9, Dallas 6

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`3`2`0

Melberger cf`5`0`2`1

Kelleher c`4`2`3`4

Hood p-1b`3`1`1`2

Lawall 1b-p`2`1`1`1

Morgan rf`3`0`1`0

Novakowski 3b`4`0`1`0

Colarusso dh`4`1`1`0

Rusinchak lf`0`0`0`0

B.Noone pr`0`1`0`0

C.Noone 2b`4`1`1`0

Totals`33`9`13`8

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`4`1`2`2

Timinski cf`3`0`1`2

Paczewski ss`3`0`0`0

Killian p-1b`3`1`0`0

Peters rf`4`0`0`0

Osipower dh`1`1`0`0

Geskey lf`0`0`0`0

J.Adamski 3b`3`1`2`1

G.Adamski c`2`0`1`1

Shaver cr`0`1`0`0

Weaver 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Barrouk p`1`0`0`0

Tinner ph`0`0`0`0

Burkhardt pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`6`6`6

Wyoming Area`101`025`0 — 9

Dallas`000`000`6 — 6

2B — Mathis, G.Adamski. 3B — Timinski. HR — Kelleher, Hood, Lawall.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`6.1`4`4`4`4`4

Lawall`0.2`2`2`2`1`1

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Killian L`4.1`7`4`4`3`2

Barrouk`1.1`3`4`2`1`0

Weaver`1.1`3`1`0`0`1