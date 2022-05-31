🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman third baseman Corey Bean throws to first base for an out during Tuesday’s District 2 Class 3A championship game.

HUGHESTOWN — It took the always-dangerous Lake-Lehman lineup a few innings to break through against Scranton Prep pitcher Brian Walsh on Tuesday.

But a four-run fifth inning, coupled with a lockdown pitching performance from Nick Finarelli, was enough for the Black Knights to bring home District 2 gold for the second year in a row.

Finarelli threw a complete game three-hitter, allowing just one run, and the Lehman offense knocked both Walsh and reliever Noah Sorensen from the game in a loud fifth inning en route to a 4-1 victory and the program’s third straight District 2 Class 3A championship. The Black Knights won in 2019 and 2021, and no season was played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a long season … these kids deserve it,” said Lehman coach Mike Sholtis after his team celebrated with its championship plaque and medals. “They played their hearts out today.”

Finarelli, a senior headed to Virginia Tech after he wraps up his high school career, struck out six Tuesday, including the final two Prep batters he faced.

The only blemish on his line was a fourth inning in which he struggled with his command a bit, hitting two batters and allowing a run to come across on a groundball fielder’s choice off the bat of George Stallman.

Even so, Finarelli regained his poise and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to close out the game.

“I feel really good,” Finarelli said. “They were tough, but we got to them.”

On the Cavaliers side, Brian Walsh started a District 2 championship game for the second season in a row and looked every bit as tough as Finarelli threw the first four innings, striking out seven and neutralizing the tough Black Knights lineup two turns through it.

But you could only keep a lineup as solid as Lehman’s down for so long, and after falling behind 1-0, the Black Knights finally found the answer.

With two runners on and one man out, Cole Kaiser laced one into the right-center gap for a double, driving in both runners to put Lehman ahead 2-1.

Cole Kaiser reached base all three times he faced Walsh, with two walks before the big go-ahead double in the fifth.

“I was seeing a lot of fastballs, I was going up looking for a fastball,” Kaiser said. “I was just waiting for that one in my powerhouse, I took a rip at it and got us on the board.”

Walsh was lifted from the game in favor of Sorensen, who came in from shortstop to pitch. His stint was short-lived, striking out the first batter he saw before walking Ty Federici and giving up a two-run single to Corey Bean to make it a 4-1 game.

That was all Finarelli needed, mowing through the Prep lineup over the last two innings and putting an exclamation point on a stellar senior year, adding a third District 2 title to his trophy case.

Despite the loss, this isn’t the end of the road for Scranton Prep. Both the Cavaliers and Lehman had already locked up spots in the PIAA Class 3A state tournament as a result of their making it to Tuesday’s championship.

Lake-Lehman will face District 11 champion Panther Valley, who won Tuesday’s District 1/11 regional championship with a victory over Palmerton.

Scranton Prep will take on District 4 champion Central Columbia.

The state playoffs start Monday.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Lake-Lehman 4, Scranton Prep 1

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf`4`1`1`0

C. Kaiser`2`1`1`2

G. Finarelli c`2`1`1`0

N. Finarelli p`3`0`0`0

Federici 1b`2`0`0`0

Bean 3b`3`0`1`2

C. Sholtis dh`2`0`0`0

E. Kaiser 2b`2`1`0`0

M. Sholtis`2`0`0`0

Naugle pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`4`4

Scranton Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Sorensen ss-p`3`0`0`0

Condeelis 3b-ss`3`1`1`0

Walsh p`3`0`1`0

Golay 1b`2`0`0`0

Valvano lf`2`0`0`0

Stallman c`2`0`0`1

Skutack rf`2`0`0`0

Durkin cf`3`0`0`0

Decker 2b`3`0`1`0

Totals`23`1`3`1

Scranton Prep`000`100`0 — 1

Lake-Lehman`000`040`x — 4

2B — C. Kaiser

Scranton Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Walsh L`4.1`3`2`2`5`7

Sorensen`0.1`1`2`2`2`1

Cwalinski`1.1`0`0`0`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

N. Finarelli W`7`3`1`1`1`6